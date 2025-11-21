Cal Cutter
Close Combat 3
The Operational Art of War 2
Technically yes. But it came out in the late 90s so official servers were shut down a long time ago.Are the close combat games multiplayer?
U-Boat is great!Silent Hunter 3 was my GOAT, especially with GWX mod
I bought U-Boat though but I've yet to play it. Sounds like it may be a great spiritual successor
Just picked it up. I don't remember much from SH1, but 3 has a whole mess of tutorials that look intimidating.Silent Hunter 3 was my GOAT,
Just picked it up. I don't remember much from SH1, but 3 has a whole mess of tutorials that look intimidating.
I try not to screw around with mods until I fully experience and understand the official game, and I know what I want or needs tweaking if it all.Yeah it takes a while to learn the mechanics tbh, but the tutorials are pretty decent. Also there lots of difficulty options that can simplify the gameplay if there's anything you're struggling with, and you can change them whenever you want during the game (There is a slight penalty to campaign rewards the more anti-realism settings you use but it's not too bad).
Once you have everything learnt it's a game that can take over your life because it's huge in scale, and also the campaign follows a realistic difficulty curve where at the start of the war the Allies have no idea how to deal with U-Boats so you feast pretty easily, but then as the war goes on they get better tactically and you have to play smarter (Plus you get better U-Boats and equipment too)
You should definitely get the GWX mod. It's an overhaul that improves pretty much every aspect
Now I haven't played in a long time, but to my surprise the GWX mod is still getting updates in 2025 (A testament to how beloved this 20 year old game is)
[REL] (RELEASED) OFFICIAL GWX - Knight's Cross Edition v2.0 - SUBSIM Radio Room Forums[REL] (RELEASED) OFFICIAL GWX - Knight's Cross Edition v2.0 SHIII Mods Workshopwww.subsim.com
Arma Reforger if you like online multiplayer.Maybe something slightly different but I've found myself getting engrossed in the difficult world of war sim games and hardcore strategy titles.
