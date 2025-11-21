Cal Cutter said: Just picked it up. I don't remember much from SH1, but 3 has a whole mess of tutorials that look intimidating. Click to expand...

Yeah it takes a while to learn the mechanics tbh, but the tutorials are pretty decent. Also there lots of difficulty options that can simplify the gameplay if there's anything you're struggling with, and you can change them whenever you want during the game (There is a slight penalty to campaign rewards the more anti-realism settings you use but it's not too bad).Once you have everything learnt it's a game that can take over your life because it's huge in scale, and also the campaign follows a realistic difficulty curve where at the start of the war the Allies have no idea how to deal with U-Boats so you feast pretty easily, but then as the war goes on they get better tactically and you have to play smarter (Plus you get better U-Boats and equipment too)You should definitely get the GWX mod. It's an overhaul that improves pretty much every aspectNow I haven't played in a long time, but to my surprise the GWX mod is still getting updates in 2025 (A testament to how beloved this 20 year old game is)