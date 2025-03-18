  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Law Military Freezes Sexual Assault Prevention Training in Response to Anti DEI EO

SAPR is the Military's Sexual Assault Prevention and Reporting program. It is a long standing program that keeps troops safe and provides justice for troops who are sexually assaulted/harassed. In response to the Anti DEI EO the Sec Def directed all commands to freeze further SAPR training and more recently remove all SAPR related signage.
https://www.latimes.com/california/...training-in-response-to-trump-executive-order

https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2...ault-prevention-and-response-training/402829/

This is about a month old now but I was giving it time to blow over but it seems like it's only getting worse. Resources like the SAPR officer and Equal Opportunity Officer (prevent religious, racial, and gender discrimination in the unit) are being stripped from commands.

We are in dark times
 
On a local level in the UK there was a young female soldier who killed herself because the officer in charge became obsessed with her and wouldn't leave her alone.

Removing any possible interventions in scenarios like that is extremely scummy. US leadership is completely unhinged. Sexual assault prevention shouldn't be seen as "DEI" or a drain, just absolute common sense.

But if you put men of a certain disposition in charge, why would they want a department that could potentially get THEM in trouble?

A truly repugnant move.
 
I feel as though we're very quickly reaching a breaking point in the armed forces
 
The current SoD likes to get drunk and abuse women, are you really surprised?
No but it doesn't make it any easier as someone with multiple female Marines under my charge that are particularly concerned about this. One of which I've had to help with harassment issues in the past.
 
Our country is led by despicable human beings. I've never been yellow-carted or really ever wanted to say anything I shouldn't say on this forum but this kind of thing? I have to hold my tongue man..... I'm getting pissed off.
 
Our country is led by despicable human beings. I've never been yellow-carted or really ever wanted to say anything I shouldn't say on this forum but this kind of thing? I have to hold my tongue man..... I'm getting pissed off.
The sad thing is, I'm not even angry anymore. It's all expected. We laugh and joke about the government not caring about us and embracing the suck but at least there were things in place to actually support us. But one by one they're going away.
 
Perhaps putting an alcoholic sexual predator in charge of the military was a poor choice
 
