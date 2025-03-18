GreatSaintGuillotine
You may not like what I say but it's the truth.
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2017
- Messages
- 19,425
- Reaction score
- 10,107
SAPR is the Military's Sexual Assault Prevention and Reporting program. It is a long standing program that keeps troops safe and provides justice for troops who are sexually assaulted/harassed. In response to the Anti DEI EO the Sec Def directed all commands to freeze further SAPR training and more recently remove all SAPR related signage.
https://www.latimes.com/california/...training-in-response-to-trump-executive-order
https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2...ault-prevention-and-response-training/402829/
This is about a month old now but I was giving it time to blow over but it seems like it's only getting worse. Resources like the SAPR officer and Equal Opportunity Officer (prevent religious, racial, and gender discrimination in the unit) are being stripped from commands.
We are in dark times
https://www.latimes.com/california/...training-in-response-to-trump-executive-order
https://www.defenseone.com/policy/2...ault-prevention-and-response-training/402829/
This is about a month old now but I was giving it time to blow over but it seems like it's only getting worse. Resources like the SAPR officer and Equal Opportunity Officer (prevent religious, racial, and gender discrimination in the unit) are being stripped from commands.
We are in dark times