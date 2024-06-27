  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

International Military Coup Attempt Underway in Bolivia

--

Coup attempt underway in Bolivia as president urges people to mobilize against it




Armored vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what appeared to be a failed coup attempt, as President Luis Arce said the country stood firm against attacks on democracy and urged people to mobilize.

In a video of Arce surrounded by ministers in the palace, he said: "Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize.”

Arce confronted the general commander of the army — Juan José Zúñiga, who appeared to be leading the rebellion — in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television. “I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.

Before entering the government building, Zúñiga told journalists in the plaza: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this." Zúñiga said that “for now” he recognizes Arce as commander in chief.

Zúñiga did not explicitly say he's leading a coup, but in the palace, with bangs echoing behind him, he said the army was trying to “restore democracy and free our political prisoners.”

In a message on his X account, Arce called for “democracy to be respected.” It came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform in front of the government palace.

“We cannot allow, once again, coup attempts to take the lives of Bolivians,” he said from inside the palace, surrounded by government officials, in a video message sent to news outlets.

An hour later, Arce announced new heads of the army, navy and air force amid the roar of supporters. Video showed troops setting up blockades outside the government palace. He said the troops who rose against him were “staining the uniform” of the military and vowed that democracy would be respected.

“I order all that are mobilized to return to their units, said the newly named army chief José Wilson Sánchez. “No one wants the images we’re seeing in the streets.”

Soon after troops and armored vehicles start pulling back from Bolivia’s presidential palace

The leadership of Bolivia’s largest labor union condemned the action and declared an indefinite strike of social and labor organizations in La Paz in defense of the government.

The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders, including the Organization of American States; Gabriel Boric, the president of neighboring Chile; the leader of Honduras, and former Bolivian leaders.

Bolivia, a country of 12 million people, has seen intensifying protests in recent months over the economy’s precipitous decline from one of the continent’s fastest-growing two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken.

The country also has seen a high-profile rift at the highest levels of the governing party. Arce and his one-time ally, leftist icon and former President Evo Morales, have been battling for the future of Bolivia’s splintering Movement for Socialism, known by its Spanish acronym MAS, ahead of elections in 2025.

 
Bolivian soldiers storm plaza; former general accused of coup attempt

A dismissed former Army general was accused of leading an uprising. President Luis Arce denounced the “irregular” troop movements in Plaza Murillo and said “democracy must be respected.”

By Susana López and Samantha Schmidt | June 26, 2024



LA PAZ, Bolivia — Bolivian soldiers filled the main plaza in La Paz and an armored vehicle breached a government palace on Wednesday afternoon before withdrawing in what government officials warned was a coup attempt by elements of the military.

“Today the country faces, once again, interests in toppling Bolivian democracy,” President Luis Arce, surrounded by his cabinet, said in a video statement. He said his government would stand “firm” against any coup attempt and called on the Bolivian people to mobilize “in favor of democracy.”

News videos showed former Gen. Juan Jose Zuñiga, who was fired this week as commander of the Bolivian Army, entering the Palacio Quemado, confronting Arce face-to-face and rejecting the president’s order that he withdraw the troops. With soldiers storming the plaza, Zuñiga told reporters the military sought to install a new cabinet and “restore democracy.”

As the chaos unfolded, Arce named new commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force, who ordered all personnel to return to their units. In less than two hours, they had retreated from the government palace.

Arce is expected to seek reelection next year.

“The president told me that the situation is messed up. This week will be critical,” Zuñiga said. “It is necessary to prepare something that will raise my popularity.”

Prosecutors said they were opening a criminal investigation against Zuñiga for alleged terrorism and engaging in an armed uprising. Zuñiga was dismissed from his post on Tuesday after saying in televised remarks that Evo Morales, Bolivia’s president from 2006 to 2019, could not be allowed to run for president again, Bolivian media reported.

With the plaza cleared of soldiers and armored vehicles, Arce addressed a cheering crowd from a balcony in Casa Grande, an annex to the government palace. Carrying a Bolivian flag, he thanked the Bolivian people, police and the members of the military who remained true to the constitution. He celebrated his government’s reaction in “pushing back this attempted coup.”

“We have remained here in Casa Grande, where you put us,” he told the crowd. “The only ones who can remove us from here are you.”

The crowd chanted their support, using Arce’s nickname: “Lucho is not alone!”

Earlier in the afternoon, heavily armed soldiers had launched gas and pellets at the crowds, injuring at least one person. Even after the police regained control, tensions remained high in the plaza.

The crowd began to divide between groups who back Arce and others who accuse him of a “self-coup.” “Lucho tricked us!” critics shouted. They accused him of staging a show of force in an effort to strengthen his position in a party now divided between him and his former boss, Morales.

Arce served as Morales’s finance minister when the leftist icon was president, but their relationship has recently become tense. Still, as soldiers stormed Plaza Murillo on Wednesday, Morales called for a national mobilization to “defend democracy against the coup d’état.”
Arce, who was elected in 2020, has struggled to respond to an economic crisis, a shortage of dollars and widespread fuel scarcity in the country. Anger has grown over the rising cost of living.

Weeks ago, lawmakers had suspected that the military might attempt a coup, according to multiple members of the country’s national assembly, but they were not sure when or how it might take place.
The military’s brief show of force brought back memories of armed coups of decades past in this Andean nation of 12 million people. While the country has not experienced a coup since 1980, Bolivia has witnessed more than 100 coup attempts since its independence, 42 of which were successful.

“It feels a little bit like watching blurry black-and-white videos in a time machine when you have tanks literally pounding on the presidential palace in a place like La Paz,” said Latin America analyst Brian Winter, editor in chief of Americas Quarterly. The images were particularly upsetting to see in a region with some of the world’s strongest democracies, he added.

But Bolivian analyst Raul Peñaranda said he did not consider Wednesday’s intrusion “a serious attempt at a coup d’état.” It was short-lived, unsuccessful and led by one man supported by only some segments of the military.

“I think this is really going to be a passing issue, a blip in our history,” Peñaranda said.

While it revealed the weakness of Arce’s government and of the country’s institutions, Peñaranda argued, it does not necessarily reflect a major threat to Bolivia’s democracy.

While Arce has been accused of some undemocratic actions, including detaining opposition politicians, he was elected democratically and is expected to hand over power next year. The failed coup attempt could give Arce a “bit of oxygen” but the slight boost in support is unlikely to last, Peñaranda said.

Foreign leaders on both the left and right condemned the coup attempt. The U.S. National Security Council said officials were following events closely and urged calm. The United States has had strained relations with the Bolivian government for years. No U.S. ambassador has been based in La Paz since 2008, when Morales expelled the country’s ambassador.


--



 
Military flees Bolivia government palace, general in custody after coup attempt fails​

June 26, 2024



LA PAZ, Bolivia — Armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in an apparent coup attempt, but President Luis Arce vowed to stand firm and named a new army commander who ordered troops to stand down.

Soon the soldiers pulled back, along with a line of military vehicles, as hundreds of Arce's supporters rushed the square outside the palace, waving Bolivian flags, singing the national anthem and cheering.

Arce, surrounded by ministers, waved at the crowd. "Thank you to the Bolivian people," he said. " Let democracy live on."

Hours later, the Bolivian general who appeared to be behind the rebellion, Juan José Zúñiga, was arrested after the attorney general opened an investigation. It wasn't immediately clear what the charges were against him.

However, in a twist, Zúñiga claimed before his arrest that Arce himself told the general to storm the palace in a political move. "The president told me: 'The situation is very screwed up, very critical. It is necessary to prepare something to raise my popularity'," Zúñiga told reporters.

Zúñiga sajd he asked Arce if he should "take out the armored vehicles?" and Arce replied, "Take them out."

Wednesday's rebellion followed months of tensions, with economic hardship and protests growing ever stronger as two political titans — Arce and his one-time ally, leftist former President Evo Morales — battled for control of the ruling party.

Still, the apparent attempt to depose the sitting president appeared to lack any meaningful support, and even Arce's rivals closed ranks to defend democracy and repudiate the uprising.

The spectacle shocked Bolivians, no stranger to political unrest; in 2019 Morales was ousted as president following an earlier political crisis.

As the crisis unfolded Wednesday, military vehicles flooded into the plaza. Before entering the government building, Zúñiga, general commander of the army, told journalists: "Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this." Zúñiga said that "for now," though, he recognized Arce as commander in chief.

Zúñiga did not explicitly say he was leading a coup, but in the palace, he said the army was trying to "restore democracy and free our political prisoners."

Shortly after, Arce confronted Zúñiga in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television. "I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination," Arce said.

Surrounded by ministers, he added: "Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organize."

He added in a video message that he would not ""allow, once again, coup attempts to take the lives of Bolivians."

Less than an hour later, Arce announced new heads of the army, navy and air force amid the roar of supporters, and thanked the country's police and regional allies for standing by him. Arce said the troops who rose against him were "staining the uniform" of the military.

"I order all that are mobilized to return to their units," said the newly named army chief José Wilson Sánchez. "No one wants the images we're seeing in the streets."

Shortly after, the armored vehicles roared out of the plaza, tailed by hundreds of military fighters as police in riot gear set up blockades outside the government palace.

The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders, including the Organization of American States, Chilean President Gabriel Boric, the leader of Honduras, and former Bolivian leaders.

Bolivia, a country of 12 million people, has seen intensifying protests in recent months over the economy's precipitous decline from one of the continent's fastest-growing two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken.

The country also has seen a high-profile rift at the highest levels of the governing party. Arce and his one-time ally, Morales, have been battling for the future of Bolivia's splintering Movement for Socialism, known by its Spanish acronym MAS, ahead of elections in 2025.

Following Wednesday's chaos, reports on local media showed Bolivians stocking up on food and other essentials in supermarkets, concerned about what will come next.

But before supporters outside the presidential palace the country's Vice President David Choquehuanca vowed: "Never again will the Bolivian people permit coup attempts."


---

 
Who are the political prisoners the general is demanding be freed?
 
Taking a page out of the Erdogan playbook of staging a fake coup.
 

Bolivian General Is Arrested After Apparent Coup Attempt




A top general and allied members of the military in Bolivia tried to storm the presidential palace on Wednesday afternoon before quickly retreating in an apparent failed attempt at coup.

Hours later, the general was taken into custody on live television.

Video on Bolivian television showed security forces in riot gear occupying the main square in the administrative capital, La Paz, a camouflaged military vehicle ramming a palace door and soldiers trying to make their way into the palace.

Then, just as quickly as they had appeared, the general, Juan José Zuñiga disappeared, and his supporters in the armed forces pulled back and were replaced by police officers supporting the country’s democratically elected president, Luis Arce.

Mr. Arce ventured onto the plaza after calling on Bolivians “to organize and mobilize against the coup and in favor of democracy.”

“Long live the Bolivian people!” he shouted in a television address. “Long live democracy!”

In all, the attempted afternoon incursion into the palace lasted just three hours. As time wore on, it became clear that General Zuñiga’s plan had little support.

Just before his arrest, General Zuñiga claimed, without providing evidence, that Mr. Arce had asked him to stage the coup attempt.

“The president told me,” Mr. Zuñiga said as television cameras rolled, “the situation is really messed up, this week is going to be critical — so it’s necessary to prepare something that will raise my popularity.’”

Moments later, the police whisked the general away in a white police truck.

A representative of Mr. Arce’s government did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The office of the attorney general announced on Wednesday evening that it had opened an investigation into General Zuñiga “and all the other participants” of the day’s events, adding that it would seek “the maximum punishment” for those responsible.

Local news outlets previously reported that General Zuñiga was dismissed from his position this week, which some in the country believed to be related to remarks he made about former President Evo Morales, a mentor of Mr. Arce.

The coup attempt came at a tense moment for Bolivia, a landlocked nation of 12 million people in South America. Mr. Arce, a leftist and the handpicked successor of Mr. Morales — the country’s first Indigenous president and a towering figuring in Bolivian politics — is battling with Mr. Morales for control over their party and who will be its candidate in a 2025 race.

Bolivia’s economy is struggling, and Mr. Arce has been accused of moves his critics call undemocratic, including the detention of the opposition figure Luis Fernando Camacho and former President Jeanine Áñez.

During the attempt to take over the palace, General Zuñiga briefly entered the building, according to local reporters, before exiting and making a speech surrounding by masked members of the security forces. He criticized the government of Mr. Arce, and said the military was attempting to install “a true democracy, not one for a few.”

He also called for the release of several politicians and members of the military who have been imprisoned, including Ms. Áñez and Mr. Camacho.

“Enough of rule by a few,” the general said. “Look where that has gotten us! Our children have no future, our people have no future, and the army has the balls to fight for our children’s tomorrow.”

Shortly afterward, Mr. Arce confirmed that he was replacing General Zuñiga, the commander general of the armed forces, as well as the heads of the air force and navy.

In a statement on television, the new commanding general, José Wilson Sánchez Velásquez, urged General Zuñiga “not to spill the blood of our soldiers.”

The military’s initial move on the palace was immediately criticized by some leaders in the region, including President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil. “Coups have never worked,” he told reporters on Wednesday.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador of Mexico, who has long expressed admiration for Mr. Arce and Mr. Morales, also condemned the attempted coup, calling Mr. Arce Bolivia’s “authentic democratic authority.”

It was under the López Obrador administration that Mexico first provided a landing spot and asylum to Mr. Morales after he stepped down in 2019 amid violent protests set off by a disputed election

Bolivia is no stranger to political turmoil. The deeply polarized country has had 190 coups throughout its 200 years of history. And much of the military’s discontent, analysts say, stems from the feeling that they end up defending the established order, only to be punished politically, or with jail time, for standing by that order once a new government takes over.

But Carlos Saavedra, a Bolivian political analyst, said he saw little support in the country for this short-lived incursion, calling it an “adventure of a small group of soldiers.”

“There is no mobilization in any other department of the country,” he said. “It seems like it is Zúñiga’s intimate group that wanted to latch on to the command of the general of the army.”

www.nytimes.com

Bolivian General Is Arrested After Apparent Coup Attempt

The general declared he was leading an effort to “re-establish democracy,” but he and other members of the armed forces later pulled back after trying to storm the presidential palace.
www.nytimes.com www.nytimes.com
 
