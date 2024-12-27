Mike Weaver v Michael Dokes....hhhmmmmm

Rewatched this again today, this may be one of the oddest/worst stoppages i've ever seen, the ref goes to break them up and decides to stop the fight instead

 
It's a very bad stoppage but he wasn't throwing back. You always put yourself in a vulnerable position if you don't throw back.
 
Tatra said:
It's a very bad stoppage but he wasn't throwing back. You always put yourself in a vulnerable position if you don't throw back.
i get that, but he was breaking the clinch, he didn't even look at Weaver

possibly the biggest dodgy stoppage i have ever seen in a fight for a world title
 
treelo said:
Rewatched this again today, this may be one of the oddest/worst stoppages i've ever seen, the ref goes to break them up and decides to stop the fight instead

it was a big deal then, rematch was mandated and it was a lot more competitive. That ref was shot after that, whatever the case, he was always fucking up in the other fights I saw, letting one go too long, can't remember which fight it was though.
 
treelo said:
i get that, but he was breaking the clinch, he didn't even look at Weaver

possibly the biggest dodgy stoppage i have ever seen in a fight for a world title
gotta punch back, even if just to give the impression you're not out on your feet. Lots of guys don't, 2 things, it makes it look like you are either hurt or you just don't want no more and that looks bad to everyone.
 
