International Mike Waltz Gone in SignalGate Fallout

Siver!

Siver!

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Dec 24, 2024
Messages
2,648
Reaction score
7,433
www.bbc.co.uk

Live updates: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to leave post

Waltz created a Signal group chat to discuss military plans that inadvertently included a journalist.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk


National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and deputy step down, media reports​

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is stepping down from his role according to CBS, the BBC's US news partner, and Reuters.
His deputy, Alex Wong, will also be leaving his post, the reports say.
The White House says it won't comment on anonymous sources.
It comes weeks after Waltz took responsibility for a group chat in which high-ranking officials planned military strikes in Yemen in the company of a journalist who was inadvertently added.
This is the first major administration member to leave during Trump's second term. We'll bring you the latest on this breaking news when we have it.

---

So long, Mike!

Hegseth has used his "get out of jail" free card in the form of a dispensable member of the team, but that's probably his one shield gone.

And it's only been 4 months.

Over/Under on Hegseth lasting the year, let alone Trump's Presidency?

(So much for it being a nothing burger...)
 
Siver! said:
www.bbc.co.uk

Live updates: US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz to leave post

Waltz created a Signal group chat to discuss military plans that inadvertently included a journalist.
www.bbc.co.uk www.bbc.co.uk


National Security Adviser Mike Waltz and deputy step down, media reports​

US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is stepping down from his role according to CBS, the BBC's US news partner, and Reuters.
His deputy, Alex Wong, will also be leaving his post, the reports say.
The White House says it won't comment on anonymous sources.
It comes weeks after Waltz took responsibility for a group chat in which high-ranking officials planned military strikes in Yemen in the company of a journalist who was inadvertently added.
This is the first major administration member to leave during Trump's second term. We'll bring you the latest on this breaking news when we have it.

---

So long, Mike!

Hegseth has used his "get out of jail" free card in the form of a dispensable member of the team, but that's probably his one shield gone.

And it's only been 4 months.

Over/Under on Hegseth lasting the year, let alone Trump's Presidency?

(So much for it being a nothing burger...)
Click to expand...
Clearly, someone had to take the fall. It was never going to be the people at fault for discussing the info on signal in the first place, obviously.
 
I deal with large Teams meetings often that are set up by my subordinates. If one of them screws up and invites a competitor or someone else we don't want on a call that sits back and stays quiet... should I be fired because important information was shared?

Note: The information being valuable in this case expires in less than a day. There was zero adverse results.

Hegeseth did zero wrong. These ridiculous attacks on him for this event tell us the Left Cult is mental or unethical or both.
 
Whippy McGee said:
I deal with large Teams meetings often that are set up by my subordinates. If one of them screws up and invites a competitor or someone else we don't want on a call that sits back and stays quiet... should I be fired because important information was shared?

Note: The information being valuable in this case expires in less than a day. There was zero adverse results.

Hegeseth did zero wrong. These ridiculous attacks on him for this event tell us the Left Cult is mental or unethical or both.
Click to expand...

Trump disagrees.
 
Whippy McGee said:
I deal with large Teams meetings often that are set up by my subordinates. If one of them screws up and invites a competitor or someone else we don't want on a call that sits back and stays quiet... should I be fired because important information was shared?

Note: The information being valuable in this case expires in less than a day. There was zero adverse results.

Hegeseth did zero wrong. These ridiculous attacks on him for this event tell us the Left Cult is mental or unethical or both.
Click to expand...
So you cool with him sharing classified info with his wife, brother and personal lawyer. Let me guess its fake news just like you claimed the first Signal Chat was fake news.
I don't know about you, but Hegseth sharing Attack Plans with those 3 is wrong. Even Conservatives who have military experience but never been a Fox News host, said Hegseth screwed up.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

H
Law Hegseth shared detailed military plans in second Signal chat that included his wife and brother
12 13 14
Replies
266
Views
6K
Sinister
Sinister
filthybliss
International Trump Admin accidentally leaks Yemeni war plans....
87 88 89
Replies
2K
Views
35K
DoctorTaco
DoctorTaco

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,263,674
Messages
57,238,100
Members
175,599
Latest member
Petey_My_Heart

Share this page

Back
Top