US National Security Adviser Mike Waltz is stepping down from his role according to CBS, the BBC's US news partner, and Reuters.His deputy, Alex Wong, will also be leaving his post, the reports say.The White House says it won't comment on anonymous sources.It comes weeks after Waltz took responsibility for a group chat in which high-ranking officials planned military strikes in Yemen in the company of a journalist who was inadvertently added.This is the first major administration member to leave during Trump's second term. We'll bring you the latest on this breaking news when we have it.---So long, Mike!Hegseth has used his "get out of jail" free card in the form of a dispensable member of the team, but that's probably his one shield gone.And it's only been 4 months.Over/Under on Hegseth lasting the year, let alone Trump's Presidency?(So much for it being a nothing burger...)