Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield prime for prime

Holyfield of the early 90's got hit a lot... often by shots you wouldn't expect him to. Old Foreman spent most of their bout simply crossing his arms and surviving but he still manage to buzz Holyfield a number of times, an out-of-shape late replacement Bert Cooper hurt him badly, Holmes caught him with a series of uppercuts early and obviously there's the first Bowe bout. Despite Bowe's height and size the majority of the damage came on the inside with the two brawling in the phonebox and Bowe nearly got Holyfield out of there with a huge uppercut on the inside.



I'm not sure I'm that confident in anyone who primary boxes on the inside and gets hit that often... especially by uppercuts... managing to beat Tyson of his 1988 form. Likewise, their first bout in 1996 was pretty competitive (with Tyson able to hurt Holyfield at least once) until about the sixth round when a combination of a headbutt induced (and worsened) cut, a pretty blatant low blow and a knockdown took Tyson out of the bout. Even then he finished the bout on his feet.