Mike Tyson vs Evander Holyfield prime for prime

Yeah maybe you have a point. Evander had a knack for grinding in the grittiest way. Im not sure of the distance, and Evo had never seen the kind of power Mike brought to the ring. Lets not forget that the 2nd fight was actually pretty competitive before the ear bites. A quicker sharper focused on killing someone in the ring by "punching the bridge of his nose into the brain" Mike Tyson of '88 imo wouldv'e been a touch too much for Evo. Flash knock down and finish while a dizzy Holyfield tries to hold and recover maybe 9th or 10th.Evander was all wrong for Tyson, regardless of which version. KO 5 doesn't sound realistic. It's going the distance and Evander probably shades it.
I read an old interview from Kevin Rooney quite some time ago. He commented on Tyson-Holyfield right after the fight, just like he commented on Tyson-Douglas post-fight. Rooney pointed out severel things. The only two I remember is Rooney suggesting that Mike didn't look in good shape in both fights and also the lack of head movement, which was a crucial part of prime Mike's game according to him. Since Rooney practically lived with Mike while training Mike, he should know. Of course he thought that Mike at his best would knock out Holyfield quickly.
I don't know who I pick, just like I don't know who I'd pick in Ali vs. Frazier if they fought in 1968. Holyfield himself said that Mike stopped fighting at one point and began relying on the intimidation factor.
It depends who is coaching Mike Tyson. If Cus D'Amato is, then Mike takes it. If not, then Holyfield wins.
From what I understand, if Tyson had gotten past Buster Douglas he would have fought Holyfield next. It sucks that we had to wait another 6 years or so before seeing the fight after Tyson had spent a few years in prison. I would have much rather watched this fight take place in 1990 or 1991.
