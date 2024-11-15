  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Media Mike Tyson SLAPS Jake Paul in the face during final face-off

Ate that like a YouTube Champ

200w.gif
 
Everybody is sipping the koolaid... Anything can happen IG but Mike looks old and slow af. Super stiff, he's nearly a senior citizen. I know Jake Paul isn't an elite boxer but at some point age becomes a factor and Mike is 3 decades past his prime. Look what Belfort did to Holyfield, or perhaps a better example is Anthony Pettis beating Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match.....
 
Jake Paul must have forgot Tyson is not to be played with maybe he didn't read up on his history
 
FlyingDeathKick said:
Everybody is sipping the koolaid... Anything can happen IG but Mike looks old and slow af. Super stiff, he's nearly a senior citizen. I know Jake Paul isn't an elite boxer but at some point age becomes a factor and Mike is 3 decades past his prime. Look what Belfort did to Holyfield, or perhaps a better example is Anthony Pettis beating Roy Jones Jr. in a boxing match.....
Click to expand...
Here’s a video of Mike on the pads during the open workouts.
Not bad, but looks kinda stuff tbh:

 
Tyson gonna come out and let it all hang out in the first round like in the ol’ days


Will he win, idk man, sure do hope so


Did he really make like 5 different $1million dollar beta against other pro boxers on who will win?

Damn Jake loves to piss people off on a whole other level LoL
 
This incident didn’t instil me with confidence, Mike looking old , I really hope he doesn’t get hurt ,
I’m completely comfortable with the idea of Jake getting hurt though
 
BoxerMaurits said:
Here’s a video of Mike on the pads during the open workouts.
Not bad, but looks kinda stuff tbh:

Click to expand...

I mean he looks like he's moving in slow motion in comparison to when he was younger. Also it doesn't look like his punches have anywhere near the same kind of power they once did.

Edit: I reeeeaally don't need to see Mike Tyson get knocked out by somebody like Jake Paul.
 
