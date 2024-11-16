  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Mike Tyson should retire

Prologue

Guy gave it his best, but you gotta call it quits before you get CTE right?
 
He did. Twenty years ago lol. He was already washed during the first Dubya administration
 
Tyson did it for the quick cash. I don't blame him. But it was a joke of a spectacle. And I hope Jake Paul becomes irrelevant after this farce. What's the point of watching him now? I couldn't care less. This is the biggest combat sport star he fought and that's it, downhill from here.
 
Finny enough, will still probably get more buzz than Jones vs Stipe
 
What if he fought Canelo?
 
