Mike Perry's Bare Knuckle FC return booked for October 4th against former UFC fan favorite (also Robbie Lawler BKFC News)

jeff7b9
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2013
- Messages
- 30,543
- Reaction score
- 56,491
I initially posted this in the off topic bare knuckle forum...
But... yo that place is WEIRD.
Top thread was about pensises, another is about boner curvature and I believe it was presenting the hypothesis of a correlation between boner arc and mma ability.
Not a lot about BKFC or even any Bare Knuckle Boxing.
Mostly boner related content.
I mean... I guess, that there is probably a lot of bare knuckle activity, in an adjacent kind of perspective.
Anyway...
If you are a Bare Knuckle fan or interested in news about Robbie Lawler maybe fighting in BKFC soon, check out the "Florida Man' story in the spoiler
Edit- thanks to whichever mod effectively answered my question and fixed the thread title. I take it that means yes it is OK if bout announcement is UFC stars... I will not spam the place or whatever but Robbie Lawler hopefully fighting Platinum bare Knuckle I feel like there is a decent amount of fight fans similar to myself who might want to check that out. Would have been even better 5 years ago but I think Robbies skill set will translate pretty well to this rule set.
Prime Robbie would have been a fucking problem over there
But... yo that place is WEIRD.
Top thread was about pensises, another is about boner curvature and I believe it was presenting the hypothesis of a correlation between boner arc and mma ability.
Not a lot about BKFC or even any Bare Knuckle Boxing.
Mostly boner related content.
I mean... I guess, that there is probably a lot of bare knuckle activity, in an adjacent kind of perspective.
Anyway...
If you are a Bare Knuckle fan or interested in news about Robbie Lawler maybe fighting in BKFC soon, check out the "Florida Man' story in the spoiler
Platinum Mike Perry was being targeted for a fight with for UFC WW champion Ruthless Robbie Lawler , however that fight has been postponed for now and is being looked at as a possibility for Platinums next match as Robbie says he is still interested in pursuing that fight, just at a later date after they get contract type shit squared away.
In the meantime, Florida Man, Mike Perry will face off with Jeremy Stephens in a BKFC main event on October 4th.
"King Of Violence" Belt will be on the line, making this Mike's first attempt at defending the BKFC version of a BMF belt.
Mike actually has beaten 2 current BKFC title holders.
Julian Lane just won a belt about a week or 2 ago (165?) and Mike i think is 2-0 vs the 175 champ, though these may have been MMA
Both Perry (5-0 BKFC) and Stephens (3-0 BKFC) are currently undefeated in BKFC.
Link below will basically tell you the same shit I just told you.
Mike Perry's Bare Knuckle FC return booked for October 4th against former UFC fan favorite https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/13/...-october-4th-against-former-ufc-fan-favorite/
In the meantime, Florida Man, Mike Perry will face off with Jeremy Stephens in a BKFC main event on October 4th.
"King Of Violence" Belt will be on the line, making this Mike's first attempt at defending the BKFC version of a BMF belt.
Mike actually has beaten 2 current BKFC title holders.
Julian Lane just won a belt about a week or 2 ago (165?) and Mike i think is 2-0 vs the 175 champ, though these may have been MMA
Both Perry (5-0 BKFC) and Stephens (3-0 BKFC) are currently undefeated in BKFC.
Link below will basically tell you the same shit I just told you.
Mike Perry's Bare Knuckle FC return booked for October 4th against former UFC fan favorite https://bloodyelbow.com/2025/08/13/...-october-4th-against-former-ufc-fan-favorite/
Edit- thanks to whichever mod effectively answered my question and fixed the thread title. I take it that means yes it is OK if bout announcement is UFC stars... I will not spam the place or whatever but Robbie Lawler hopefully fighting Platinum bare Knuckle I feel like there is a decent amount of fight fans similar to myself who might want to check that out. Would have been even better 5 years ago but I think Robbies skill set will translate pretty well to this rule set.
Prime Robbie would have been a fucking problem over there
Last edited: