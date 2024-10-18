Leinster Rugby
https://frontkick.online/latest/this-mornings-mma-news-in-short-47/
“I am writing this to express my deepest apologies for the inappropriate and disrespectful language I used towards members of the Clermont police department. I understand that my words were hurtful and offensive, and I sincerely regret my actions.”
While he's clearly a douche for the DUI do you guys think he'd be dealt with this harshly if he was white?
