To be honest the best thing that ever happened to Perry was that UFC let him go, because BKFC is so perfect for Perry.. hence why he is undefeated there and beat some very good fighters as well. His style is so perfect for it, BKFC is all in-close fighting and you have to be really tough and have chin and be able to take it. Point fighters won't do well. Perry is so perfect for it, he is doing great. It was a blessing in disguise that UFC got rid of him and wasn't "fair" to him (according to him).