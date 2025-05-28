HoiceNJuicy
Enjoy...
Calling Strickland extremely entertaining to watch as a fighter is being pretty generous. Tep kicks and controlling the distance to low power point jab. But I guess fight style enjoyment is subjective, I enjoy Merab after all.Are both polarizing and extremely entertaining to watch, Yes.
I hate to admit it but I'm a fan of both.
Same, HATE seeing Platinum wearing gloves. IMHO him taking the Paul boxing match was a Huge mistake, hope he got paid Big Time.Personally thought Perry looked awful here, looks a much lower level.
I read this as sarcasm.Perry has balls of steel to go to war with Strickland who is so much bigger and a savage
Tell me you've never sparred before without telling me you've never sparred before.Wasn't hard at all lol. Light as fuck.
Yeah, the Paul fight was pretty short notice (Paul had already been training for Tyson for months) and BKFC is definitely more suited for Perry. It appeared to age even worse when Paul didn't finish Tyson....though I think he could have. It would've been bad optics to KO a 58-year old boxing legend--unlike a 35-year old bareknuckle guy.
Bare knuckle fight brawling I'd have bet on Perry - he's a savage dog and built for BKFC.
Bull shit.I've sparred plenty. You clearly haven't sparred if you think this is hard sparring lol.
There's like 1 exchange there that Strickland turns it up a few notches, but that's it.