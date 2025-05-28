Media Mike Perry and Sean Strickland go hard during sparring

Are both polarizing and extremely entertaining to watch, Yes.
Are they great and wholesome people? No.
Both can both be true.

I never thought we’d get this beautiful of a white trash union between the two though.
 
I hate to admit it but I'm a fan of both. Personally thought Perry looked awful here, looks a much lower level. Wonder what the combined IQ of both is.
 
FriskyRandy said:
I hate to admit it but I'm a fan of both.
<mma4>
FriskyRandy said:
Personally thought Perry looked awful here, looks a much lower level.
Same, HATE seeing Platinum wearing gloves. IMHO him taking the Paul boxing match was a Huge mistake, hope he got paid Big Time.

Bare knuckle fight brawling I'd have bet on Perry - he's a savage dog and built for BKFC.
FriskyRandy said:
Wonder what the combined IQ of both is.​
lol - not even gonna guess at that one !
 
Mike looks like he stepped in the Gym for the first time in his life. He must have been going to festivals for the past 6 months.
 
FriskyRandy said:
Tell me you've never sparred before without telling me you've never sparred before.
I've sparred plenty. You clearly haven't sparred if you think this is hard sparring lol.

There's like 1 exchange there that Strickland turns it up a few notches, but that's it.
 
nonoob said:
<mma4>

Same, HATE seeing Platinum wearing gloves. IMHO him taking the Paul boxing match was a Huge mistake, hope he got paid Big Time.

Bare knuckle fight brawling I'd have bet on Perry - he's a savage dog and built for BKFC.

lol - not even gonna guess at that one !
Yeah, the Paul fight was pretty short notice (Paul had already been training for Tyson for months) and BKFC is definitely more suited for Perry. It appeared to age even worse when Paul didn't finish Tyson....though I think he could have. It would've been bad optics to KO a 58-year old boxing legend--unlike a 35-year old bareknuckle guy.
 
