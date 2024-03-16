icemun
Trump's brief presidency is obviously unprecedented ; but has this happened in US history before where a VP has distanced themselves against a former president?
It seems many close to his political career have ended up in jail or distancing themselves from him.
This may have something to do with his supporters talking about killing Pence though in this circumstance.
Mike Pence Says He Can’t Endorse Trump In ‘Good Conscience’
Pence and Trump have repeatedly feuded amid the leadup to the 2024 presidential election.
