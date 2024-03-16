Just about every single person who has worked with Trump over the years and everyone that worked with him in the WH has pretty much said he's unfit in pretty much every measurable way... and there's still tens of millions of people who look past it. And we're talking about super conservative henchmen-like characters who now look at him with disdain and suspicion. Mind blowing... really speaks to the mental illness and self-immolating tribalism that afflicts a huge portion of the US.