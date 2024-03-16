Elections Mike Pence Says He Can’t Endorse Trump In ‘Good Conscience’

Trump's brief presidency is obviously unprecedented ; but has this happened in US history before where a VP has distanced themselves against a former president?

www.forbes.com

Mike Pence Says He Can’t Endorse Trump In ‘Good Conscience’

Pence and Trump have repeatedly feuded amid the leadup to the 2024 presidential election.
www.forbes.com www.forbes.com

It seems many close to his political career have ended up in jail or distancing themselves from him.

This may have something to do with his supporters talking about killing Pence though in this circumstance.
 
Is there a single cabinet level official that worked in his administration that will endorse him? Seemed like he might have had Nikki Haley but he might have screwed that up during the primary.

Guess he might still have Ben Carson and Mike Pompeo. Maybe his co-conspirator Mark Meadows if he doesnt snitch before the election.
 
nixkid said:
Is there a single cabinet level official that worked in his administration that will endorse him? Seemed like he might have had Nikki Haley but he might have screwed that up during the primary.

Guess he might still have Ben Carson and Mike Pompeo. Maybe his co-conspirator Mark Meadows if he doesnt snitch before the election.
Trump might not like some of the things Mike has said

www.independent.co.uk

Mike Pompeo slams Trump on Fox News over his handling of US secrets

Ex-president sees allies dwindle following DoJ’s indictment
www.independent.co.uk www.independent.co.uk



Mark Meadows has already flipped on Trump

abcnews.go.com

Ex-Chief of Staff Mark Meadows granted immunity, tells special counsel he warned Trump about 2020 claims: Sources

Ex-Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows has spoken with Jack Smith's team several times this year, and Smith granted Meadows immunity to testify under oath, sources say.
abcnews.go.com abcnews.go.com

I think Ben Carson might have been asleep for the past few years, so maybe him..
 
There aren't too many issues where the far left and the far right can agree, but I think the fact that Mike Pence sucks is one of them.
 
Fox by the Sea said:
man these elections are pathetic.
middle aged people fighting like children over ancient senile candidates.
no wonder the youth hate you. and make no mistake - they do.
Yes the youth hate us middle aged folk, but we don’t care because they’re absolutely retarded.

Such is the circle of life.
 
nixkid said:
Is there a single cabinet level official that worked in his administration that will endorse him? Seemed like he might have had Nikki Haley but he might have screwed that up during the primary.

Guess he might still have Ben Carson and Mike Pompeo. Maybe his co-conspirator Mark Meadows if he doesnt snitch before the election.
Trump still has the support of the only advisors he listened too...his airhead daughter, the thieving son in law, and the coke head son....who needs a real cabinet with those winners.
 
BFoe said:
He was the one you guys wanted to lynch and murder because he refused to go along with the coup attempt.
icemun said:
I guess he forgot who he wanted to kill and why.
y'all have time to post on sherdog after an insurrectionist leftist SENATOR just called for mostly peaceful riots over a pro-police bill? get out there and kneel, and those feet ain't gonna wash themselves.

 
Just about every single person who has worked with Trump over the years and everyone that worked with him in the WH has pretty much said he's unfit in pretty much every measurable way... and there's still tens of millions of people who look past it. And we're talking about super conservative henchmen-like characters who now look at him with disdain and suspicion. Mind blowing... really speaks to the mental illness and self-immolating tribalism that afflicts a huge portion of the US.
 
Respect to Pence for having a backbone and some semblance of intelligence.
 
Octavian said:
Just about every single person who has worked with Trump over the years and everyone that worked with him in the WH has pretty much said he's unfit in pretty much every measurable way... and there's still tens of millions of people who look past it. And we're talking about super conservative henchmen-like characters who now look at him with disdain and suspicion. Mind blowing... really speaks to the mental illness and self-immolating tribalism that afflicts a huge portion of the US.
"They’re bringing drugs. They’re bringing crime. They’re rapists. And some, I assume, are good people."

He has the racist xenophobe vote, which apparently is still huge in America.

