Mike McCallum passed away at 68

Hagler
Man of wealth and taste
@Gold
- Joined
Dec 18, 2001
- Messages
- 24,483
- Reaction score
- 11,057
RIP
« Jamaican boxing great Mike McCallum, a Hall of Fame fighter who held world titles in three weight classes, has died.
McCallum died suddenly on Saturday in Las Vegas in the United States. He was 68.
According to preliminary reports, McCallum fell ill while travelling to the gym and was forced to pull off the road. He was reportedly found to be unresponsive, and was later pronounced dead. »
Full article from Jamaica Observer
