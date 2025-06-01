Mike McCallum passed away at 68

Earlier in his career Mike was actually pretty affable, theres a few really good interviews of him where he is presenting an upstanding ambassador of the Sport. His career was just fraught with both misfortune, and the problem of not being in his home Country and thus, never being the most important guy in whatever stable he was part of. From the Duva faction, to Kronk, to Futch. No one had a negative thing to say about him in retrospect, but each of those guys always had someone who was far more important than Mike despite Mike turning in great performances during his tenures with them.



He did get bitter and jaded as things went on. When I met him he had choice words for a lot of people.