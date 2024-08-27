News Mike Malott vs Trevin Giles set for UFC Edmonton on November 2nd

Who wins?

  • Total voters
    19
I like Malott in this fight via first round TKO, though it would benefit him if the fight made it 3 rounds so he can get some late fight experience in the UFC. His stamina cost him against Magny.
 
Trevin looks good with his hands early before getting dropped at the halfway point of the fight and choked.
 
Khaosan said:
I’m partially trolling because I like Malott and I’m Canadian so I’m biased. That Magny loss was not a good look though.
I too am Canadian, I'd like to see malott do something but he has a lot of improving to do.
 
I think it was good, he was dominating the fight then made a rookie mistake. He probably learned from that.
 
Good comeback/rebound fight for Malott. He needs to prove himself again after his disappointing showing vs. Magny. If he can't beat Giles he's toast.
 
