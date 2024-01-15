Mike Malott hype

Bubzeh said:
I like him and hope he keeps winning.... But Neil @ 12/5 is too good not to take in his next fight. It's a big step up.
Magny is a scrub, literally the easiest name opponent in ufc. I literally can’t think of another ranked fighter that I am less interested in than Neil Magny.
 
Nobody outside of the top 5 exists here.
 
His brother, Jeff Malott

"Malott was a finalist for the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Forward award, as he was the only college hockey player in the country who was never on the ice for a full strength goal against his team, giving him a +15 plus–minus rating."

That's nuts.
 
