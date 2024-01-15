Mike Malott hype

CroCopsLHK
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Aug 9, 2008
- Messages
- 6,364
- Reaction score
- 4,499
Wheres it at? He seems like a consumate professional
Magny is a scrub, literally the easiest name opponent in ufc. I literally can’t think of another ranked fighter that I am less interested in than Neil Magny.I like him and hope he keeps winning.... But Neil @ 12/5 is too good not to take in his next fight. It's a big step up.
Nah, there are WAY easier name opponents than magny. he's not in the top 10.
Yo, it was 6am on a holiday, my guy. Let's wait for the coffee to start brewing firstWell lol
doesn't seem to be Malot of hype for Mike Malott
maybe peeps forgott about Mike Malott
but then again it's not too late for the Hype for Mike Mallot to be begott.
I like him Malott.
I Mike him too
Sometimes this site is actually great. Good show guys.I like em, im no sure if its Malott or Malittle yet though lol.
But he has more welterweight wins than GSP bro! That’s Malott of wins!
No, scrubs are the 3 guys Malott has fought thus far. Magny still the same guy that beat Rowe & Griffin & D-Rod