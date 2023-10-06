MicroBrew
- I genuinely feel sorry for Mike even though I do not believe his voter fraud claims. Cause the dude went through a rough patch then managed to become successful, but the past drug abuse obviously did some damage to him. Sad seeing him throw it all away to support Trump.
I think unlike the others around Trump, and Trump himself, Lindell really believes the election was stolen. He trashed his company and tens, if not hundreds, of millions of personal wealth by supporting Trump. The least Trump could do is pay his attorney fees.
Lawyers bail on MyPillow’s Michael Lindell, saying he owes millions in fees
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/...illows-michael-lindell-owes-millions-00120174
---
Lindell on Thursday praised his lawyers as "brave and courageous" and said he would gladly keep paying them, if he wasn't broke.
"We've lost everything, every dime," he told NBC News in a phone interview. "All of it is gone."
Lindell said his company has faced financial challenges amid the lawsuits and sustained bad publicity, to the point that he can no longer take out any loans.
"They took away my borrowing because of all you guys in the media," Lindell said, adding that he'd been "canceled" over his comments on the 2020 election.
https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/po...mike-lindell-owes-millions-dollars-rcna119058
--
Of all the people involved in this stolen election saga, Lindell seems like the one to become suicidal cause of his past history of hard drug abuse
