Social Mike Lindell is broke. His lawyers resign en masse cause he owes them millions

MicroBrew

MicroBrew

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Joined
Apr 9, 2007
Messages
52,294
Reaction score
23,753
- I genuinely feel sorry for Mike even though I do not believe his voter fraud claims. Cause the dude went through a rough patch then managed to become successful, but the past drug abuse obviously did some damage to him. Sad seeing him throw it all away to support Trump.

I think unlike the others around Trump, and Trump himself, Lindell really believes the election was stolen. He trashed his company and tens, if not hundreds, of millions of personal wealth by supporting Trump. The least Trump could do is pay his attorney fees.

Lawyers bail on MyPillow’s Michael Lindell, saying he owes millions in fees
https://www.politico.com/news/2023/...illows-michael-lindell-owes-millions-00120174

---
Lindell on Thursday praised his lawyers as "brave and courageous" and said he would gladly keep paying them, if he wasn't broke.

"We've lost everything, every dime," he told NBC News in a phone interview. "All of it is gone."

Lindell said his company has faced financial challenges amid the lawsuits and sustained bad publicity, to the point that he can no longer take out any loans.

"They took away my borrowing because of all you guys in the media," Lindell said, adding that he'd been "canceled" over his comments on the 2020 election.

https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/po...mike-lindell-owes-millions-dollars-rcna119058

--
Of all the people involved in this stolen election saga, Lindell seems like the one to become suicidal cause of his past history of hard drug abuse
 
Last edited:
jk7707 said:
Spent his fortune because he believed the words of a life long conman. He's not the first, and he won't be the last (looking at you Rudy).
Click to expand...
Yeah, Rudy went from being America's mayor to being widely derided and an embarrassment. All cause he supported Trump; and Trump wouldn't even pay Rudy's legal bills, bills he accrued for supporting Trump.
 
DiddlyDoodly said:
I don't know one person who ever bought one, or ever heard anyone brag about how great they were.
Click to expand...
He was talking about how bad it was that his company lost a 1m dollar credit line...that's a really small credit line. Makes you wonder.
 
Super_Nintendo said:
and the libs celebrated...
Click to expand...

Meh... I am glad he's got less resources to poison the public discourse with, but more than anything I think it's sad. He's clearly not well, and no one thought to protect him or his company.

Now somewhere between hundreds and thousands of jobs are either gone or in jeopardy, a man who had once turned his life around, chucked another 180 and wrecked his life again, and all we have to show for it or some of the dumbest conspiracy theories ever spewed onto the internet.

I think all the people who encouraged him should feel ashamed, but they won't.
 
Last edited:
Entering the political arena (either right or left) when things are going well and fine and smooth is the absolute dumbest thing any businessman can do

It’s a desperation last gasp tactic only
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

44nutman
Crime Rudy G. is sued by his lawyers for not paying them.
2 3
Replies
42
Views
2K
HOLA
HOLA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,232,152
Messages
55,124,562
Members
174,624
Latest member
Bodhi Dharma

Share this page

Back
Top