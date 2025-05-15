44nutman
Mike Johnson Argues Congress Needs Stock Trading to 'Support Their Families' Due to 'Frozen' Salaries
House Speaker Mike Johnson defended stock trading as a necessary income boost that allows members of Congress to "take care of their family."
How can Congress survive on 100k+ salary, free healthcare and lifetime pension without using insider information to keep clothes on the backs of their children. Congress like Wu Tang is for the children.
Mike Johnson is right if we don’t allow Congress to trade stock we won’t get the same quality of people in Congress we have right now.
Cliffs: Congress stock trading feeds kids and attracts quality people.