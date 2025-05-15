Crime Mike Johnson argues Congress trades stocks so they can feed their families

www.latintimes.com

Mike Johnson Argues Congress Needs Stock Trading to 'Support Their Families' Due to 'Frozen' Salaries

House Speaker Mike Johnson defended stock trading as a necessary income boost that allows members of Congress to "take care of their family."
Senator Tubberville has bought stock in not one but 2 companies right before they got government contracts. I bet his kids can super size their McDonalds meal.
How can Congress survive on 100k+ salary, free healthcare and lifetime pension without using insider information to keep clothes on the backs of their children. Congress like Wu Tang is for the children.
Mike Johnson is right if we don’t allow Congress to trade stock we won’t get the same quality of people in Congress we have right now.
Cliffs: Congress stock trading feeds kids and attracts quality people.
 
They should start an Onlyfans accounts
 
lowlife said:
If that's the case, how do they expect the average American to "take care of their family" when they earn far, far less than members of Congress?
Well, you see, by slashing Medicaid and giving tax cuts to rich people, it will obviously give poor people more money!

Duh.
 
Stupid statement and both sides get rich doing this.
 
oldshadow said:
Stupid statement and both sides get rich doing this.
OK, but this is the Republican SOTH saying this dumb shit, not a DEM. The same party angling to make massive cuts to Medicare to pay for massive tax cuts. GTFO with your both-sides deflection.
 

"You're going to have less qualified people who are willing to make the extreme sacrifice to run for Congress"

It’s about time we start recognizing the real heroes of our society- Congressmen who’ve been left no choice but to use inside information to profit off of the stock market.
 
He also had the preposterous excuse that Trump’s corruption is ok because Trump does it out in the open. <lol>
www.yahoo.com

Mike Johnson Has Bonkers Defense of Trump’s Open Corruption

Apparently, Mike Johnson thinks there is a right way to be corrupt.
He’s a batshit radical Christian nationalist pushing nonsense pseudo-history like “the Founding Fathers wanted the church to direct the government.”
<36>

Dude has no moral compass at all.
 
