Mike Dolce: Chael Sonnen saved me from a dingleberry

SSgt Dickweed
Silver Belt
@Silver
- Joined
- Apr 30, 2015
- Messages
- 13,646
- Reaction score
- 12,874
Dolce told the story that Chael got offered 20,000 USD by "a guy he would not identify" and a "dingleberry" (probably Greg Lockhart), who copied his schtick, to not be accompanied by Dolce during the weigh-ins (thus not allowing Dolce to promote himself).
Chael refused, and offered to stick the 20k up the unnamed fellow's keister because he was loyal and both guys were old friends.
Oh, and apparently, Dolce invented weightcutting.
Chael refused, and offered to stick the 20k up the unnamed fellow's keister because he was loyal and both guys were old friends.
Oh, and apparently, Dolce invented weightcutting.