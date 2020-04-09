Mike Dolce: Chael Sonnen saved me from a dingleberry

Dolce told the story that Chael got offered 20,000 USD by "a guy he would not identify" and a "dingleberry" (probably Greg Lockhart), who copied his schtick, to not be accompanied by Dolce during the weigh-ins (thus not allowing Dolce to promote himself).

Chael refused, and offered to stick the 20k up the unnamed fellow's keister because he was loyal and both guys were old friends.

Oh, and apparently, Dolce invented weightcutting.




"just eat a handful of spinach and drink a protein shake bro"
 
Lol at Dolce inventing weight cutting.

It's been around since weight classes have existed.
 
Dolce videos are actually kind of okay. The only real irritating part is that you can tell the dude is 100% in love with himself. His ego is gigantic
 
Sonnen always seemed like a good guy, before his “American Gangster” schtick, so it’s not too surprising that he stuck by his friend.

He was always semi-respectful in his interviews during his first stint in the UFC, and even when he was in the WEC...

I remember when he used to try to add some extra flavor in his interviews, they always seemed forced or cringe inducing (I remember an interview with him saying everyone called him the fastest white man alive)...

Found the vid. Skip to 4:50

 
Dolce is objectively better at his craft than Lockhart, their varying results speak for themselves.

Yet Sherdog used to suck Lockhart off and pretend he was some elite scienctist counterpart to Dolce's "bro science". They loved him simply for the fact that he wasn't Dolce.
 
Chael also offered King Mo money when Mo was hospitalized and his career was in jeopardy.

Sonnen is a legit good guy.
 
I think if you watch either of the TUF series that Chael coaches on it's obvious he's a good guy. He's probably the coach who's seemed most invested in his fighters in the history of the show.
 
this is true... and before his little act he was relatively unknown to the casual mainstream viewer and didnt have much of a draw (kind of like other "boring" wrestlers like john fitch), but as soon as he started his WWE-like character/persona, his popularity/ name recognition went way up (whether you loved him or hated him)

one could even argue, he laid out the road map for conor's public antics/ persona, though in real life i think chael is probably a much better person than conor
 
Dolce is mad because he's irrelevant nowadays

Lockhart has taken his spot
 
