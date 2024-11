At this point Chandler needs to fight someone lower in the rankings preferably 10 to 15. He has only had 2 wins in the UFC and it is time for the top of the division to stop fighting each other over and over again. We can do fresh matchups. Forget the fact that Chandler puts on fun fights. It is absolutely dumb to have a guy who is 2-4 at Lightweight ranked in the top 10. Moicano is 7-2 at Lightweight and is ranked below Chandler.