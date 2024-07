He's stopped fights early before yes. One that ended up being bad enough to lead to a no contest .Also, like cool stern warning and all man, but I just can't take it seriously when I've seen a guy hold on to the cage for dear life, gouge someone's eye out, or nut shot them 3 times in a row and not only is a point not taken, but the ref is like "hey bud keep those fingers in okay thanks" .And if Kape didn't protest there wouldn't have been nearly as stern a reaction from Beltron.Start taking points for every foul IMMEDIATELY.PRIDE use to hand out yellow cards like candy just for inactivity.The rules are a fucking joke at this point.Not being ironic when I say eye pokes, fence grabs and nut shots are legal, you are aloud at least one and usually up to 3.