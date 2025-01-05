International Migrants 3x more likely to be arrested for sexual offences in the UK than British citizens

After months of campaigning, Reform has finally made the British establishment release (some) crime figures and it certainly contradicts the official narrative.

 
CantCucktheTuck said:
who could have foreseen this......
Indeed.

Who’d have ever thought having an open border with countries in which rape isn’t a recognised act, let alone crime, would lead to unprecedented levels of rape?
 
In Germany migrant rape is not even being debated anymore. Tides are turning big time here and we are a few years away from the far right gaining power across Europe.
 
But you must sacrifice the women you love to the cult of diversity. If you don't offer them up on a silver platter to the savages yr a bigot or something.
 
Spam On Rye said:
But you must sacrifice the women you love to the cult of diversity. If you don't offer them up on a silver platter to the savages yr a bigot or something.
These poor young men are crying for help and are in a situation of sexual distress. European and American women should all offer themselves to a migrant once in order to help alleviate the tension. That would be a step in the right direction and a blow to bigotry and racists.
 


God damn Arbanians

images
 
Makes you wonder if they've released these stats to keep attention away from areas with even more terrifying numbers.
 
But I heard immigrants always commit less crime!
 
Spam On Rye said:
But you must sacrifice the women you love to the cult of diversity. If you don't offer them up on a silver platter to the savages yr a bigot or something.
Come on bruh ..
 
