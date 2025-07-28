F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,179
- Reaction score
- 3,313
It's entertaining to see the conversation, how they're starting to panic after ICE was mentioned
They got lengthy criminal records, but now they're getting deported.
She keeps saying she can't be deported because she had a son here. She's using him as an anchor to prevent from being deported
They got lengthy criminal records, but now they're getting deported.
She keeps saying she can't be deported because she had a son here. She's using him as an anchor to prevent from being deported