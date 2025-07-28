  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Crime Migrant shoplifters' conversation in the back of the police car

It's entertaining to see the conversation, how they're starting to panic after ICE was mentioned

They got lengthy criminal records, but now they're getting deported.

She keeps saying she can't be deported because she had a son here. She's using him as an anchor to prevent from being deported

 
