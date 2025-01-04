Crime Migrant crime in Australia?

F1980

F1980

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Nov 2, 2018
Messages
1,789
Reaction score
2,103
how common is crime from migrants in Australia?

Looks to me like they're doing the same crimes over there that they are doing over here and other Western countries, especially migrants from African and Middle Eastern countries

Brazen crime that looks liek they don't even care if they're caught on camera and arrested

Do they not deport migrant criminals in Australia?

 
Sudanese gangs are a massive issue in Adelaide's north, there's a task force specifically to deal with it.

Biggest issue is people are doing crimes and not getting any significant punishment for it. There's also underlying social issues that aren't getting dealt with which doesn't help.

People seem to hate on Indians at the moment, but they don't commit crime.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Opinion Migrants flooding NYC’s justice system — making up ‘75% of arrests in Midtown’
2 3
Replies
46
Views
2K
Eric Silva 2.0
E
F1980
Crime Immigration and crime. The US has to be much more selective about where they get migrants from
2 3
Replies
41
Views
972
Blunderbuss
Blunderbuss

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,255,693
Messages
56,732,028
Members
175,383
Latest member
Asherr

Share this page

Back
Top