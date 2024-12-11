Media Mighty Mouse visits Islam and coach Khabib

After all that shit he said about the UFC, he's now training at the PI
<JonesLaugh>
 
Prepare to see MM with 10# of lean muscle mass and stronger than ever. Those trainers and nutritionists at Team Khabib are the best. Turned 36 year old Belal, from a boring decision machine, to an wrecking machine.
 
svmr_db said:
DJ likely just popped in for the day to train, he's a life long martial artist despite saying he has no desire to compete in MMA again. Your title makes it seem like he is in camp for a fight lol.
Click to expand...


I edited the title. I assumed everybody saw the video where he said unequivocally that he was not coming out of retirement after Pantoja called him out.

 
Hmm... if Demetrious Johnson is "retired" why is he training with the team of rat MMA fighters from Dagestan who support terrorism? Will he come back to fight Pantoja?
 
Ser das Trevas said:
Hmm... if Demetrious Johnson is "retired" why is he training with the team of rat MMA fighters from Dagestan who support terrorism? Will he come back to fight Pantoja?
Click to expand...
<DisgustingHHH>

These are 3 of the greatest mixed martial artists to have ever done it. Please have little respek.

Also, MM has clearly stated he is retired and not interested in coming back to fight anyone for any amount of money.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,254,362
Messages
56,641,732
Members
175,324
Latest member
heathmill

Share this page

Back
Top