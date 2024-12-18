Media Mighty Mouse training under Khabib

1. Mighty Mouse looks like he is still in peak shape even though he mentions repeatedly he hasn't trained anything besides BJJ in over a year even once. Also says he isn't coming out of retirement. But it gives me slight hope of a 1 off fight.

2. Khabib and crew look pissed when they find out Dana and the UFC only let Mighty Mouse keep 3 of his 12 belts. How much does a belt cost? Get the man his belts already Dana.

Fun to get an inside look of coach Khabib.
 
Dana whites big announcement he offered "fuck you money" to khabib. New fight announcement

Khabib vs somebody for vacant lw belt
Islam vs Belal for WW belt
Jon vs Tom main event

I just gave myself a woody
 
00:45
Nice to see MM using his size advantage to improve his position. 🐭
 
It is astonishing how underrated and underacknowledged Demetrious Johnson is by the UFC.

He's a fuckin Legend, in and out of the cage class act. Stand up martial artist.

That's why the respect is heavy in that video.
 
Saw the Fedor training clip that was posted here not long ago with him working out in a park jumping with a barbell and now the Dagestani guys also do that one here.

Decided I had to try it, did it for 30sec on/30sec off for 15 minutes then switched to burpees for the last 15min. Pretty great exercise honestly, very low impact, full body and you can go apeshit with it for really high efforts.
 
kingmob6 said:
MM is a cool ass dude.
The opposite. So it is really nice to see him get the respect the UFC and their viewers never gave him.
Man is a dork stud! Do we have a name for that?
 
Lord Pyjamas said:
The opposite. So it is really nice to see him get the respect the UFC and their viewers never gave him.
Man is a dork stud! Do we have a name for that?
I don't think he is a dork tbh. He seems very confident for a manlet in a self-love kind o a way.
 
