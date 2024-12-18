



1. Mighty Mouse looks like he is still in peak shape even though he mentions repeatedly he hasn't trained anything besides BJJ in over a year even once. Also says he isn't coming out of retirement. But it gives me slight hope of a 1 off fight.



2. Khabib and crew look pissed when they find out Dana and the UFC only let Mighty Mouse keep 3 of his 12 belts. How much does a belt cost? Get the man his belts already Dana.



Fun to get an inside look of coach Khabib.