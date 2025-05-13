Mighty Mouse training Aspinal to be ready for Jones greatest weapon

torturescorcher said: It's high time Dana White threatened to strip Jones of the belt. If he is not prepared to fight Tom then, Tom can fight someone else for the strap. Jones then, if he wants to enter the fray should have to fight the loser of the match before he faces the winner. Jones is just hoping Tom will fight and lose to an easier target (which is possible for anyone in any fight, despite what nuthuggers tell you) so that he can then fight the easier opponent. However he has several threats at H.W. including Pavlovich, Almeida and Ngannou if he returns to UFC.

The UFC needs to force Jones to fight Aspinall within the next 2 months or strip of the belt. It is really that simple. Click to expand...

It’s a decision by them to stagnate Tom’s career for the sake of maintaining this Jones goat BS. They want so hard to have their own Tiger Woods, their own Michael Jordan, so much so that they’re trying to manufacture one. It’s just so stupid man for a lot of reasons and that’s why it’s infuriating as a fan looking in from the outside. Had they backed Tom like they should have because it was the right and fair thing to do, they would have a massive superstar on their hands right now in Aspinall - let’s face it Tom Aspinall is a freak of nature athlete and he’s obviously got the right mentality as well which is what I think scares Jon the most. This isn’t even about me being English, I just want to see what’s fair.