Mighty Mouse training Aspinal to be ready for Jones greatest weapon

It's high time Dana White threatened to strip Jones of the belt. If he is not prepared to fight Tom then, Tom can fight someone else for the strap. Jones then, if he wants to enter the fray should have to fight the loser of the match before he faces the winner. Jones is just hoping Tom will fight and lose to an easier target (which is possible for anyone in any fight, despite what nuthuggers tell you) so that he can then fight the easier opponent. However he has several threats at H.W. including Pavlovich, Almeida and Ngannou if he returns to UFC.
The UFC needs to force Jones to fight Aspinall within the next 2 months or strip of the belt. It is really that simple.