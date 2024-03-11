Mighty mouse thinks Joshua beats ngannou in mma

mighty mouse is lowkey trying to bait Joshua in for some revenge for his boy Francis.
 
Contrary to popular belief, elite boxers would be extremely dangerous in an MMA cage.

It's not out of the realm of possibility, it just comes down to how committed the individual boxer is. These top boxers can afford 3-5 million dollar camps easily, it's not the same.


Folks act like it takes a lifetime of training to get legitimate TDD and a half decent guard in BJJ, if an elite boxer is serious, he will be able to compete.


The conversation always comes down to can they survive low kicks and the grappling? If you can be decent at defending both you will be a championship contender. Elite and semi-elite kickboxers already have the low kicks on lock, so they come right over and dominate in MMA.

We literally saw former NFL player Greg Hardy come into MMA late as all hell with zero background, and he took Volkov to a decision and did pretty decent. The only thing stopping us from seeing the truth is that the pay in MMA is just not high enough for anyone to take a crossover seriously, they would have to be washouts from their respective sport.


For decades it's been said that a strong grappling base is the key to having a successful MMA career, but times are changing. Now we are seeing fighters build their game off of their striking, because you don't need to be a wizard on the ground, you just have to know how to stall rounds and mitigate damage. How many of the UFC champions right now even employ offensive takedowns? MMA rules are designed to favor strikers, it's why every round starts on the feet, and why fighters with a grinding style are penalized for "inactivity". I don't understand how folks can see Greg Hardy do half decent, and you don't think one of the greatest punchers on the planet with unlimited resources couldn't hold his own with the proper training and experience.

I'm not even saying Joshua could beat Ngannou in MMA, but the dismissal of true world class athletes is crazy to me. Boxing is a much harder sport than MMA, the guys at the top have incredible skill and talent. In MMA you can become a champ while having extreme deficiencies in your game, it doesn't work like that in other high level martial arts.
 
Nah Francis would take him down and beat him up. Maybe a guy like Crawford would be better candidate for MMA.
 
I love this post.
5 million $ camp.
A little TDD and pulling guard.

Good stuff.
 
Here we go. Unleash the dumb theories. One hour before the fight. "absolutely nobody in this universe can defeat Francis. Not even a psychopath rhino " Average Joe Rogan. A couple of ours later: "told you. It´s impossible for a MMA fighter to beat an elite boxer."
 
After last weekend, Francis would be shooting from 20 feet away if they fought in MMA.
NOW Francis would probably win because he now knows he can't actually stand with Joshua and so will be slinging calf kicks and shooting TDs like his life depends on it.

BEFORE Francis absolutely would've tried to stand with Joshua like he did in all his MMA fights and we've seen just how quickly and badly that could go for him.

MMA fans have this completely backwards and bizarre notion that MMA fighters are going to omaplate any boxer they face simply because they know how to (if they even do). They don't even do this in MMA lol. They fight how they always do. They'd do the same againt a boxer, which is why you'd want a grappler who's going to grapple them and not just somebody who theoretically possibly could. There's a reason why Randy was picked to fight Toney and it's cause he was going to shoot exactly like he did.

For fuck's sake, we literally just had an absolutely hilarious moment over the weekend where Poirier just won't stop going for guillotines despite it never working. Even he had to laugh at the fact that he just does them. But please MMA fans, tell me more about your fantasies that fighters are going to fight completely different than they usually do.
 
I think Francis has just enough TD ability to muffle Joshua's pure striking, but let's not kid ourselves....in a cage or even in the street, there's always a strong urge to throw punches as a first strike.
 
He said that for the clicks. AJ would get stomped on the ground. He wouldn't be able to take Ngannous kicks too.
 
