Mighty Mouse : Kayla Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes is a "very bad idea."

Arm Barbarian
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jul 17, 2013
- Messages
- 42,864
- Reaction score
- 40,862
Former UFC champion advises Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight https://share.google/s1uzgeqi2dgQx6jWu
DJ says that Amanda's resume and who she has faced by itself makes it a bad match up for Kayla. Says she does not have the experience necessary to be in the cage with Amanda.
I tend to agree. Kaylas sole Hope is that she can get Nunes down and keep her there.
On the feet this is slaughterhouse city.
DJ says that Amanda's resume and who she has faced by itself makes it a bad match up for Kayla. Says she does not have the experience necessary to be in the cage with Amanda.
I tend to agree. Kaylas sole Hope is that she can get Nunes down and keep her there.
On the feet this is slaughterhouse city.