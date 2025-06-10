Mighty Mouse : Kayla Harrison fighting Amanda Nunes is a "very bad idea."

Former UFC champion advises Kayla Harrison against Amanda Nunes fight https://share.google/s1uzgeqi2dgQx6jWu

DJ says that Amanda's resume and who she has faced by itself makes it a bad match up for Kayla. Says she does not have the experience necessary to be in the cage with Amanda.


I tend to agree. Kaylas sole Hope is that she can get Nunes down and keep her there.

On the feet this is slaughterhouse city.
 
