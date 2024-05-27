Mighty mouse is not a Top 5 GOAT

nobody cares if you fighting taxi drivers and have many title defences, otherwise Amanda Nunes would be a top 5 too



dude has 1 great win Cejudo and even then he's 1-1 with him...



now compare that to guys like GSP, Jones and even Volk.



you know what else is more impressive?



Usman going on 15 fight win streak in WW (beat way better competition than him) ( 4 title defences)

Islam going on 13 fight winning streak LW (2 title defences)

Charles Olives going on 11 fight win streak LW. (2 title defences)



y'all just have a hard on for title defences..