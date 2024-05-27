Mighty mouse is not a Top 5 GOAT

nobody cares if you fighting taxi drivers and have many title defences, otherwise Amanda Nunes would be a top 5 too

dude has 1 great win Cejudo and even then he's 1-1 with him...

now compare that to guys like GSP, Jones and even Volk.

you know what else is more impressive?

Usman going on 15 fight win streak in WW (beat way better competition than him) ( 4 title defences)
Islam going on 13 fight winning streak LW (2 title defences)
Charles Olives going on 11 fight win streak LW. (2 title defences)

y'all just have a hard on for title defences..
 
thats-so-true-violet-benson.gif

I remember fools on Sherdog trying to sell me on that Ray Borg was a worthy challenger o_O
 
RockyLockridge said:
I simply will not acknowledge any top 5 list without him.
I have him at exactly 5. It's hard to think of any fighter that can take his spot.
Dude was way ahead of everyone
People say things like DJ's opponents were bad, but that's because he was so good he made elite opponents look bad
 
cade187 said:
What prompted this thread?
I think he is trying to piss off as many Sherdoggers as possible
Comparing Nunes to DJ is dumb. What a shitty threat, man.
<WhatItIs>
Nunes was double champ with a division of exactly 5 fighters.
DJ has lot of defences and has also a lot of wins outside the UFC. It´s not his fault that he cleared out his division, its an accomplishment.

And everyone of his opponents would beat you up, TS.
<codychoke>
 
Cejudo is the only "legit" win because he has a W over DJ.

This is the circle nubs are stuck in when reading fight finder, and the problem with Dj's UFC dominance.

He had to put over his own competition or they were never going to get the casual noob respect.

He gave Cejudo the rub, and suddenly he's a legit.
 
SuperNerd said:
Cejudo is the only "legit" win because he has a W over DJ.

This is the circle nubs are stuck in when reading fight finder, and the problem with Dj's UFC dominance.

He had to put over his own competition or they were never going to get the casual noob respect.

He gave Cejudo the rub, and suddenly he's a legit.
And even then the "1-1" is a first round finish vs a contentious decision.

And it excludes the wins over Benavidez, Dodson and Horiguchi (tho Kyoji was rushed as hell). The man was 15-2-1 in the UFC, that's no easy feat.
 
RockyLockridge said:
I simply will not acknowledge any top 5 list without him.
because you're a sheep, you've been told so many times hes in the top 5 that you started believing it... his 11 title defences is equal to some one in LW or WW going on 11 fight win streak.
 
