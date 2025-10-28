Mighty Mouse gives interesting insight into why Ganes is a challenge

Essentially, most of Tom's opponents were not very active on the feet and would stand a little too long in one spot trading blows with him. This favors Aspinall's fighting style to blitz in a straight line and hit people with his 1-2 combo that knocks people out. However, Ganes was moving around laterally the entire fight, was cautious and would maybe throw 1 or 2 jabs before changing position. This results in Tom often having to readjust to find Ganes which made it difficult for Tom to blitz and execute his combos like he normal does with other opponents.




[He talks about it at 5:25 time stamp]
 
I think your confusing Cyril with Garth Brooks fictional alter ego character

Chris_Gaines_-_Lost_in_You_single.png
 
It’s a very accurate technical analysis but could be simplified. Gane being very mobile and not easy to KO nor a KO machine wasn’t going to let Tom blitz in and tee off on him and Tom figured that out and said I will live to fight another day instead of getting my shit pushed in
 
Game completely circled Tom like 3-4 times

Probably the most mobile opponent he has ever faced

I like fighters that use circling, and cut angles prior to engaging, its smart fighting
 
