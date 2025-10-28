Mighty Mouse gives interesting insight into why Ganes is a challenge

ShaggyDoyle
Essentially, most of Tom's opponents were not very active on the feet and would stand a little too long in one spot trading blows with him. This favors Aspinall's fighting style to blitz in a straight line and hit people with his 1-2 combo that knocks people out. However, Ganes was moving around laterally the entire fight, was cautious and would maybe throw 1 or 2 jabs before changing position. This results in Tom often having to readjust to find Ganes which made it difficult for Tom to blitz and execute his combos like he normal does with other opponents.
[He talks about it at 5:25 time stamp]
