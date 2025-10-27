Mighty Mouse explains the eye-poke situation for casuals...

oski
Granted, most here never have fought so this might seem off, but in his typically unbiased way, DJ beaks it down for y'all real quick.
"It's MMA. If somebody's coming to me, I go like [holds hands out with fingers extended] this. It's my hands coming out. It's a natural reaction.
It's a natural reaction.
That's one thing people don't understand. Like when you do Mu Thai, when you kick, you need your hands out. Even in gloves, when I throw a kick, my hands are open inside the gloves. You know, I love how people are like, "Ooohhhh, there's so many eye pokes in MMA.” Guys, my fuckin hands are open."
He then comments (like many) how it was the other eye that got it worse, lol.
Should be timestamped at 1:23///
DJ Bless.
