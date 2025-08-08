Mighty Mouse breaks down Khamzat v Whittaker

HHJ
@plutonium
Feb 12, 2004
- 163,855
- 145,512
Says everything Khamzat is doing is technically sound, perfect, correct.
Always attacks opponents attempts to post when he is on top. Can be in a resting position on top while Whittaker had to carry his weight.
Always makes you carry his weight to force that situation to happen.
Relentless pursuit of submission, will not stop until he gets it.
If he gets DDP in the position he got Whittaker in he will be in big trouble.