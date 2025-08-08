  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Mighty Mouse breaks down Khamzat v Whittaker

HHJ

HHJ

Retiring Jon with every post
@plutonium
Joined
Feb 12, 2004
Messages
163,855
Reaction score
145,512


Says everything Khamzat is doing is technically sound, perfect, correct.

Always attacks opponents attempts to post when he is on top. Can be in a resting position on top while Whittaker had to carry his weight.

Always makes you carry his weight to force that situation to happen.

Relentless pursuit of submission, will not stop until he gets it.

If he gets DDP in the position he got Whittaker in he will be in big trouble.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

M
Media Caio Borralho predicts Khamzat destroys Dricus as easily as he did Whittaker
5 6 7
Replies
128
Views
4K
Rio Ferdinand
Rio Ferdinand
Mind Mine
Khamzat is a proven front runner that will wilt after the first round vs DDP with Round by Round prediction
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
3K
rightfight777
R
TerraRayzing
Who will have the strength advantage between DDP and Khamzat?
2 3 4
Replies
76
Views
3K
Alpha_T83
Alpha_T83
Luffy
My prediction for DDP vs Chimaev
2 3
Replies
48
Views
2K
Cowboy Kurt Angle
Cowboy Kurt Angle
W
War Wagon DDP is simply too strong to be overpowered by Khamzat
6 7 8
Replies
147
Views
4K
wisdom blows
wisdom blows

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,400
Messages
57,662,439
Members
175,790
Latest member
Schneed

Share this page

Back
Top