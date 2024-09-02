Mighty Mouse at 2024 IBJJF black belt masters worlds

ChickenBrother
JCPENNEY $3.98 BELT
@red
- Joined
- May 6, 2007
- Messages
- 7,581
- Reaction score
- 10,541
This somehow flew under the radar but DJ did his first BJJ tourney as a BB last weekend. Consoling one of the dudes he beat and his commentary between matches is great stuff - comes off as a seriously wholesome dude.
He wins his first 3 matches but gets subbed in his fourth match and doesn't place, and the guy who subbed him took 3rd. He looks competitive but this result probably validates that he wasn't as crazy sandbagged at brown as some (including me) had thought.