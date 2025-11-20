Midway One of the best war movies ever

I saw this when it was first released on Memorial Day in a theater with a bunch of old war veterans, that was cool, I still got the commemorative pin they gave out at the theater

Movie was really good, very much a throwback to the old war movies of the 50's & 60's but with modern film making techniques

Been awhile since I seen it but I remember being amused that one of the main pilot actors kept losing his accent, in some scenes he'd be talking with a heavy New York accent and then in others he'd sound like he was from London LoL

Good war epic, definitely worth a watch
 
Thrawn33 said:
It was good but I never felt the need rewatch it like the GOAT war movies.
Click to expand...
The story and plot is well told. Character development done very well.

Visuals stunning

It had a 1950s cinema feel to it. Things are romanticized that way but not too cheesy.

A little over 2 hours so not these 3 hour long droolers.

The movie has soul. From an efficiency perspective I thought it was well made well produced compared to other more highly coveted war movies in the past.

This flick flew under the radar and didn’t get the accolades it deserved imho
 
Pittie Petey said:
I saw this when it was first released on Memorial Day in a theater with a bunch of old war veterans, that was cool, I still got the commemorative pin they gave out at the theater

Movie was really good, very much a throwback to the old war movies of the 50's & 60's but with modern film making techniques

Been awhile since I seen it but I remember being amused that one of the main pilot actors kept losing his accent, in some scenes he'd be talking with a heavy New York accent and then in others he'd sound like he was from London LoL

Good war epic, definitely worth a watch
Click to expand...
Cool we saw the same thing with the 50s cinema romantics


Also Quaid and Woody we’re fuking awesome in this

Enemy characters were portrayed respectfully and were not overly gay
 
Last edited:
BluntForceTrama said:
The story and plot is well told. Character development done very well.

Visuals stunning

It had a 1950s cinema feel to it. Things are romanticized that way but not too cheesy.

A little over 2 hours so not these 3 hour long droolers.

The movie has soul. From an efficiency perspective I thought it was well made well produced compared to other more highly coveted war movies in the past.

This flick flew under the radar and didn’t get the accolades it deserved imho
Click to expand...

Again, not bashing, it was very good, just missing that "will watch again" factor
 
Thrawn33 said:
Again, not bashing, it was very good, just missing that "will watch again" factor
Click to expand...
Can respect that. I’m really just saying the movie was very underrated compared to the reviews and general buzz

I feel the performances make this very watchable and the romantic/embellishment aspects will allow it to age well. I tried watching platoon again the other month and I don’t feel the movie is aging gracefully. Stopped a quarter through

This is a great scene. Yes that’s Mandy Moore


 
Last edited:
Thrawn33 said:
It was good but I never felt the need rewatch it like the GOAT war movies.
Click to expand...
It was a lot better than that goofy Pearl Harbor movie, but they just don't make WWII films like they used too.

Private Ryan, Thin Red Line, and (yeah yeah, not a movie) Band of Brothers were all excellent for more modern WWII pieces but my kids say those are all "unc status" now.
 
I liked it, saw it in the theater, but I had some big issues with it. I haven't rewatched it so I can't reliably comment on my issues. Always good to see WWII heroes getting respect
 
Same guy(Emmerich) who directed the patriot, Godzilla 1998 and Independence Day. Probably his best film.
 
Best war movie without a very close 2nd. Wasn't filmed in a studio, the bullets and explosions were real and the kids weren't actors and the dude didn't act in anything else for like 15 years after the movie.


iu
 
Last edited:
Flower2dPeople said:
Same guy(Emmerich) who directed the patriot, Godzilla 1998 and Independence Day. Probably his best film.
Click to expand...
Ur fuking kidding me

The Patriot??? That’s hilarious AF. Right when I was done w theOP my immediate thought was I sure as hell hope this film has nothing to do w The Patriot. Sure as shit…the irony


Long story short I did a thread last month hating on The Patriot which I thought was largely overacted (Mel mostly) and was poorly produced compared to Midway which in my mind was a masterpiece. The story telling in The Oatriot imo was cheesy and a poorly told story


Woulda never guessed these two movies were directed by the same guy. Hilarious
 
Last edited:
shunyata said:
It was a lot better than that goofy Pearl Harbor movie, but they just don't make WWII films like they used too.

Private Ryan, Thin Red Line, and (yeah yeah, not a movie) Band of Brothers were all excellent for more modern WWII pieces but my kids say those are all "unc status" now.
Click to expand...

I could record my young cousin playing with cars while making airplane noises and shitting his pants and it would be better than the flaming turd that was Pearl Harbor.
 
I like these types of movies. And the cast is chock full of has beens and never wases, so I may seem just how cheesy it is. I might be pleasantly surprised and it'll be great!
 
Not in my top 3 war movies. BoB is goat though
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll Poll
Movies What are the 25 essential films you would recommend a young person see for the first time?
2
Replies
21
Views
299
Staph infection
Staph infection

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,283,054
Messages
58,478,882
Members
176,048
Latest member
gibberish

Share this page

Back
Top