Midway One of the best war movies ever

Thoroughly enjoyed this film and imo way underrated
Acting top to bottom was Oscar worthy
Awesome visuals special effects and performances. Great script
I highly recommend it
Cool we saw the same thing with the 50s cinema romanticsI saw this when it was first released on Memorial Day in a theater with a bunch of old war veterans, that was cool, I still got the commemorative pin they gave out at the theater
Movie was really good, very much a throwback to the old war movies of the 50's & 60's but with modern film making techniques
Been awhile since I seen it but I remember being amused that one of the main pilot actors kept losing his accent, in some scenes he'd be talking with a heavy New York accent and then in others he'd sound like he was from London LoL
Good war epic, definitely worth a watch
The story and plot is well told. Character development done very well.
Visuals stunning
It had a 1950s cinema feel to it. Things are romanticized that way but not too cheesy.
A little over 2 hours so not these 3 hour long droolers.
The movie has soul. From an efficiency perspective I thought it was well made well produced compared to other more highly coveted war movies in the past.
This flick flew under the radar and didn’t get the accolades it deserved imho
Can respect that. I’m really just saying the movie was very underrated compared to the reviews and general buzzAgain, not bashing, it was very good, just missing that "will watch again" factor
It was a lot better than that goofy Pearl Harbor movie, but they just don't make WWII films like they used too.It was good but I never felt the need rewatch it like the GOAT war movies.
Ur fuking kidding meSame guy(Emmerich) who directed the patriot, Godzilla 1998 and Independence Day. Probably his best film.
Private Ryan, Thin Red Line, and (yeah yeah, not a movie) Band of Brothers were all excellent for more modern WWII pieces but my kids say those are all "unc status" now.