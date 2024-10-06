Middleweight skills > Welterweight skills

Capture d’écran 2024-10-06 122926.pngFormer average middleweight destroying the welterweight division
Capture d’écran 2024-10-06 123014.pngFormer welterweight getting destroyed by mid middleweight
 
Wonderboy was putting a clinic on Buckley before he got caught. Age, not skill, was the determining factor in that fight.
 
One was an injury win, the other a punch against an old fighter that was winning the fight.
 
Terrible logic. You can just as easily say DDP, Strickland, and Whittaker were all mediocre WWs who became champs at MW therefore WW >>> MW
 
I had a feeling Wonderboy was gonna get caught just based on how he kept getting caught up against the cage. Figured one of those would land clean.
Not just the cage. A lot of the hooks were super close to landing until the last one. Felt like a matter of time to me before wonderboy got KOed :(
 
