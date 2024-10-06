Middleweight skills > Welterweight skills

Urluberluu
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Mar 16, 2024
- Messages
- 447
- Reaction score
- 634
I had a feeling Wonderboy was gonna get caught just based on how he kept getting caught up against the cage. Figured one of those would land clean.Wonderboy was putting a clinic on Buckley before he got caught. Age, not skill, was the determining factor in that fight.
Not just the cage. A lot of the hooks were super close to landing until the last one. Felt like a matter of time to me before wonderboy got KOedI had a feeling Wonderboy was gonna get caught just based on how he kept getting caught up against the cage. Figured one of those would land clean.