Middleweight is the most exciting division in the UFC right now

Is MW the most exciting division in the UFC right now?

As I reflect on the current state of the UFC middleweight division, I can't help but feel that it is currently the most thrilling division in the organization. The competitive nature and parity among the top fighters make it difficult to predict who will emerge as the champion in the coming years. With the title potentially changing hands frequently, it adds an extra level of excitement for fans.

The question of who will be next in line for a title shot is up in the air, with many speculating that Izzy may be the next contender. However, I personally believe there are other fighters who may be more deserving of a shot at the title. The uncertainty surrounding the next challenger only adds to the intrigue of the division.

There are numerous compelling storylines within the middleweight division that keep fans engaged and enthusiastic about the future of the sport. I, for one, am eagerly anticipating how these storylines will unfold over the next few years. The unpredictability and level of competition within the middleweight division make it a must-watch for any MMA fan. How do you feel about the current state of the division and what are your thoughts on its future?
 
While MW is better than it was a few years back it is probably still the worst non HW division in the UFC.

The best division IMO is clearly 135.
 
Lol no. Outside of Khamzat and Bo who keep fighting bums, the division has no new prospects.

135 is the best. And 125 might be too in next few years if all the young guys ufc has signed develop nicely.
 
1: 170
2: 155
3: 145
Welterweight is by far my favourite division. Leon just needs to be dethroned by someone who’s ready to be more active with title defences.
Lightweight probably my second favourite but again we need the champ to fight more often.
Pereira has the qualities of most exciting champ just for wanting to fight as often as possible but his division is not terribly exciting to me at the moment.
Middleweight probably has the most drama between fighters in the top 5. Definitely feels like it gets the most attention and headlines. I personally can’t wait for the jones-Miocic thing to happen or not happen but just get it over with so we can move on from this bullshit.
HeavyWeight is a mess. Lots of slobs and a few top guys. An injured near retired belt holder holding up the division because he’s a selfish asshole. I can’t wait for Jones-Miocic to be done with so we can all move on from this bullshit.
 
Last edited:
Where is 135 on this list?
 
Is looking superb. Need to see how things shake out. Sandhagen and O’Malley are absolute standouts but a lot of the wrestlers just arent at their level and bog the division down imo.
 
