Middleweight is the most exciting division in the UFC right now

As I reflect on the current state of the UFC middleweight division, I can't help but feel that it is currently the most thrilling division in the organization. The competitive nature and parity among the top fighters make it difficult to predict who will emerge as the champion in the coming years. With the title potentially changing hands frequently, it adds an extra level of excitement for fans.



The question of who will be next in line for a title shot is up in the air, with many speculating that Izzy may be the next contender. However, I personally believe there are other fighters who may be more deserving of a shot at the title. The uncertainty surrounding the next challenger only adds to the intrigue of the division.



There are numerous compelling storylines within the middleweight division that keep fans engaged and enthusiastic about the future of the sport. I, for one, am eagerly anticipating how these storylines will unfold over the next few years. The unpredictability and level of competition within the middleweight division make it a must-watch for any MMA fan. How do you feel about the current state of the division and what are your thoughts on its future?