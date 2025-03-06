TCE
"That's fucking illegal"
Can't say I'm surprised, but thought he might have got 1 more, considering that was a pretty exciting slugfest he had with Cody until he was finished.
Julian Marquez Released From UFC After TKO Loss To Cody Brundage: ‘Live by the sword die by the sword’
UFC Middleweight Julian Marquez has been released from his respective contracts, and/or the promotion decided not to extend it.
