  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

News Middleweight finisher Julian Marquez released from the UFC after TKO loss to Cody Brundage last week

TCE

TCE

"That's fucking illegal"
Pink Belt
Joined
Sep 17, 2005
Messages
20,935
Reaction score
21,630
Aw damn. I mean he wasn’t great, but I thought he earned one more.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,705
Messages
56,982,925
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top