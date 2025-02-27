middle knuckle pain

i have been boxing 3 years but only recently started getting very bad knuckle pain in both my middle knuckles. It is not a regular bruise and would get worse as i hit the bag. i let it recvoer till the pain goes away but as soon as i hit the bag it comes back. the pain is on the top of the knuckle and unbearable not something i can push through. Anyone else also experience this? any reccomendations on whats going on. Interestingly, if i dont wear gloves or wraps the pain is less, this tells me its something in the way im wrapping my hands or my gloves but have really tried a bunch of gloves and wrapping techniques but made little to no difference. i need help identifying the cause of this. any help is greatly appreciated