middle knuckle pain

ranman12 said: i have been boxing 3 years but only recently started getting very bad knuckle pain in both my middle knuckles. It is not a regular bruise and would get worse as i hit the bag. i let it recvoer till the pain goes away but as soon as i hit the bag it comes back. the pain is on the top of the knuckle and unbearable not something i can push through. Anyone else also experience this? any reccomendations on whats going on. Interestingly, if i dont wear gloves or wraps the pain is less, this tells me its something in the way im wrapping my hands or my gloves but have really tried a bunch of gloves and wrapping techniques but made little to no difference. i need help identifying the cause of this. any help is greatly appreciated

First and foremost I’d get it checked by a specialist, just to make sure there isn’t a fracture.For wrapping your hands, there are numerous ways. I would speak to a couple of experienced boxers at your gym and get them to wrap for you or at least check your wraps. It probably won’t be the gloves as if they are Ill fitting (or just poor gloves) as you normally have issues with your wrist or thumbAnother option is to investing in gloves with really good wrist support. I generally don’t use wraps as my gloves have great wrist support but also have a structure to the back of the hand that acts as a shock absorber so I don’t get any pain in my hands hitting the heavy bag. The gloves I use are hyabusa T3s. They’re about $150 dollars, but if you know someone at your gym that uses these, give them a try, they certainly stopped pretty much all of my hands injuries