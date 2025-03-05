  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Mid South Tag Teams

Sir Elzio Dennick

Sir Elzio Dennick

Nov 1, 2023
491
591
Been watching some youtube videos about the old Mid South Wrestling, while I was aware of it back in the day I didn't realize how many stars they had especially when it came to tag teams.

The list

Midnight Express
Roadwarriors
Rock & Roll Express
Samoans
Sheepherders.....pre comedy act as Bushwackers
Dirty White Boys
The Fabulous Ones
Chavo & Hector Guerrero

Thats a pretty impressive gang,

As far as individuals.....Ted Dibiase, Jake Roberts, Ernie Ladd, Junkyard Dog, Magnum TA, Hacksaw Duggan, Hacksaw Butch Reed. Some Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair but guessing on loan.

Won't ignore.....Eddie Gilbert, Dick Murdock, Buzz Sawyer, Dutch Mantel, Dick Slater, Hercules Hernandez, One Man Gang, Kamala, Killer Khan, Killer Karl Kox, Alex Perez

Pretty good stuff from 1979 to around 1987ish
 
The first three teams were all great. Also loved Dr. Death Steve Williams and Terry Bam Bam Gordy. They had a great rivalry and went on to be a fantastic tag team in Japan and a short but amazing stint in WCW.
 
Damn, I knew I was forgetting somebody, hell actually four, Steve Williams and The Freebirds, sheesh~~~~~~

Always curious how the Japan thing worked. Speaking of which......

Saw a video of the great Rikidozan winning two straight falls from the greater Fred Blassie, talk about home cooking.
 
Damn yeah the Freebirds were some of the greats. Still remember PS Hayes tripping over the mic cord doing the moonwalk like it was yesterday.

Im gonna check that out thx. Yeah 80s and 90s Japanese wrestling was amazing. Loved the catch wrestling style and some of the first high flyers. Liger vs Ultimo Dragon was a favorite. Plus Stan Hansen, Vader, and Bigelow were great big boys doing good work in Japan.
 
The UWF, which was what Mid South became in 1986, is all my all time favorite promotion, it didnt last long but it had so much great stuff going on, every week was an amazing high energy rough and tumble blood and guts show

A few solid tag teams left off the list

The Fantastics, The Russians, Steve Williams & Ted Dibiase, Chris Adams & Terry Taylor, Sting & Rick Steiner, John Tatum & Jack Victory
 
On the topic of tag wrestling in that era, The Funks vs. Bruiser Brody and Stan Hansen in their wars in All Japan were some of my favorite tag matches of all time.

 
