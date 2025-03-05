Mid South Tag Teams

Sir Elzio Dennick
Been watching some youtube videos about the old Mid South Wrestling, while I was aware of it back in the day I didn't realize how many stars they had especially when it came to tag teams.
The list
Midnight Express
Roadwarriors
Rock & Roll Express
Samoans
Sheepherders.....pre comedy act as Bushwackers
Dirty White Boys
The Fabulous Ones
Chavo & Hector Guerrero
Thats a pretty impressive gang,
As far as individuals.....Ted Dibiase, Jake Roberts, Ernie Ladd, Junkyard Dog, Magnum TA, Hacksaw Duggan, Hacksaw Butch Reed. Some Dusty Rhodes, Ric Flair but guessing on loan.
Won't ignore.....Eddie Gilbert, Dick Murdock, Buzz Sawyer, Dutch Mantel, Dick Slater, Hercules Hernandez, One Man Gang, Kamala, Killer Khan, Killer Karl Kox, Alex Perez
Pretty good stuff from 1979 to around 1987ish
