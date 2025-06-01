Mid 2000s AMG SL65 for under $50k yay or nay?

mixmastermo
Seems too good to be true..
I REALLY have an urge to get an impractical sports car in the next year or two. I'm ok with getting something used and dealing with maintenance costs.. but this looks like it could be a money pit.
I have heard that Porsches are surprisingly reliable, I might go that route.
Thots?
*****UPDATE JULY 5TH 2025*****
I put a set of new tires of my car and it feels great to drive again. I don't feel like buying a car anymore.
What I ended up doing was getting into cycling again. I ended up getting 2 road bikes- an all rounder for commuting and for use all year round, and a race ready carbon bike.
Hopefully it'll get my mind off of sports cars for a bit.
