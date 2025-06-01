Mid 2000s AMG SL65 for under $50k yay or nay?

If you need an impractical sports car, I wouldn't buy that unless you bake in the high costs of repair. If you can land one with super low miles it might be worth it.



But, even a high priced luxury sports car like that would be dated when it comes to tech too. Personally, I would find some other two seater convertible for $50k that is way more modern if I'm running the risk of having to repair it the car for a high cost.



My coworker was floating the idea of buying a 2020 or 2021 Aston Martin vantage because you can get one with like 30k miles for around $75k. Says it's a total steal at that price because of depreciation. He's not wrong, it's a fucking sweet car for the price. But, one of the reasons it's depreciates so much at that point is because people don't want to keep driving it out of of warranty and pay to maintain it.