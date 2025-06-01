Mid 2000s AMG SL65 for under $50k yay or nay?

Seems too good to be true..


sl65 amg.JPG

I REALLY have an urge to get an impractical sports car in the next year or two. I'm ok with getting something used and dealing with maintenance costs.. but this looks like it could be a money pit.

I have heard that Porsches are surprisingly reliable, I might go that route.

Thots?




*****UPDATE JULY 5TH 2025*****

I put a set of new tires of my car and it feels great to drive again. I don't feel like buying a car anymore.

What I ended up doing was getting into cycling again. I ended up getting 2 road bikes- an all rounder for commuting and for use all year round, and a race ready carbon bike.

Hopefully it'll get my mind off of sports cars for a bit.
 
I used to have one of those for my wife before we had kids, it’s a ton of fun when everything works.
I could write a book on everything I know about that car, specifically the powertrain and the hydraulic suspension of the R230 chassis. I’d highly advise to stay away from that car unless you’re an experienced technician or engineer. Specifically the 07 and earlier models.. they had a lot more problems with pump/valve block failures. Ours was only 5 years old with 60ishK miles on it, and the amount of stuff that broke on that car was unbelievable.

But again, an absolute blast when it’s correct!
 
Thanks for sharing- this is basically what I expected.
 
Can you afford to buy a new one easily? If so, go ahead. But don’t buy a car of this nature because it’s cheap. You’ll still be maintaining an unreliable 200k car, regardless of how much you pay for it. They are absolutely money pits.

I’ll sell you a hellcat. It’s actually pretty reliable and stuff.. too reliable modern and drivable for me. I want a chevelle or something
 
Yea, I always would have the option to get an M3/4 from BMW as I already have a relationship with the dealership and they'd hook me up but I'm really interested in seeing with these AMG coupes or Porsches are about.

I wouldn't be able to get a new 911 but I could get a new Cayman easily. My issue with that is I believe a new Cayman would actually be slower than my current M340i - but most likely handles better. With that in mind I'd feel better just getting a used 911.
 
As Simon Sinek said in his book, "Start With Why".

Does this car represent something? Is it validation? You are attracted to the type of women this car would bring? Do you hate money? You enjoy expensive Mercedes dealership service centers?

$50k is a lot of prostitutes which will be cheaper in the long run.
 
Mercedes are one of most reliable high end cars. But a nearly 20 year old car for over 50k is a money pit man and Benz repairs are alot of money. If you want a Benz get a 5 yesr old 300 4 matic runs great , grest snow car, smooth ride and last forever. The wife has had one for 8 years and never had an issue and still smooth running. A 20 year old high end amg I have suspicions
 
Go for a new Beemer M2. They’re around 65k with some extra options, have the same engine as the M4 (S58) and are detuned from the factory and are safely capable of making much more power cheaply if you want to go that route.


50k means you’re already close enough. Just spend a little more and you can get something brand new that has and insane amount of potential or crazy fun as is stock.


IMO opinion the new M2 is the best bang for the buck for these types of cars.


1748796921517.jpeg
 
If you need an impractical sports car, I wouldn't buy that unless you bake in the high costs of repair. If you can land one with super low miles it might be worth it.

But, even a high priced luxury sports car like that would be dated when it comes to tech too. Personally, I would find some other two seater convertible for $50k that is way more modern if I'm running the risk of having to repair it the car for a high cost.

My coworker was floating the idea of buying a 2020 or 2021 Aston Martin vantage because you can get one with like 30k miles for around $75k. Says it's a total steal at that price because of depreciation. He's not wrong, it's a fucking sweet car for the price. But, one of the reasons it's depreciates so much at that point is because people don't want to keep driving it out of of warranty and pay to maintain it.
 
My neighbor just bought one, and it is a nice car. Sounds good going down the road too.
 
I think I told you this already but I came real close to ordering one myself when they were 1st announced. But I couldn’t find a dealer that would do the deal straight up with no mark up. They were really hard to obtain for around the 1st year or so if you wanted to order one to your own specs. The one I spec’d out would have been around 67k iirc.


That S58 engine is an absolute beast tho. The tuning options are pretty ridiculous on them. And like I said, you’re getting BMW’s best engine in a car for around 65k.. that’s a steal these days
 
Yea I was thinking about this actually...
 
Not really fond of Benz sedans.. as said previously I already have a 2020 BMW M340i and it is xdrive. A C300 4 matic would actually be a downgrade- the car most comparable MB makes is the AMG C43 and it gets spanked by the M340i in most comparisons.

It's a great car but I have a bit of FOMO as this thing weighs around 4,000 lbs. It handles great but I'm sure a dedicated sports car would handle even better.
 
I’ll tell you this.. never buy these cars used. If you can get a new one just go that route. Most of the German cars are absolute money pits used. You won’t get to enjoy them nearly as much as you’ll need to work on them.


A new M2 is the route to go here imo for what it sounds like you want. They make 430 ish hp out of the box.. and BMW underrates them. They’re closer to 500 hp so it’s definitely a car you can have a lot of fun with.. even in stock form.
 
Yea it is the most logical choice.

I gotta say though I read car reviews and watch vids that cover these cars extensively and all of these guys say that BMWs do not have the same kind of road feel for models made after the E generation.

I had an F30 335i RWD that I bought new and loved until it hit 95,000 miles- that was when I had an issue with an electric water pump. Got it replaced right around the same time I got a raise from work so I went ahead and traded that in for the G20 M340i xdrive... and it's better in nearly every way.

Still though, not sure what people mean when they say the road feel is gone with these later models. That's where the FOMO comes in.
 
One of my coworkers who is a solid mechanic bought a mid 2000s Mercedes something or other and he instantly regretted it when he had to start paying outrageous prices for parts just to repair the car himself.
 
