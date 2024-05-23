Microsoft taking screenshots every few seconds

Microsoft Copilot+ Recall feature 'privacy nightmare' The ICO wants to know the safeguards around Recall, which can take screengrabs of your screen every few seconds.

This can't be a good idea. As part of their Copilot+ AI shit, it will take screenshots every few seconds and supposedly hackers would need physical access to your computer to see them. It's bad enough with Microsoft updates using way too much CPU and harddisk resources. Your computer will likely be slowed down if it's taking screenshots every few seconds. Most people are too dumb and leave all the default settings as is.This is as bad as giving the Amazon delivery guy full access to your home where he's only there to delivery Amazon packages.