Microsoft taking screenshots every few seconds

GSP_37

Plutonium Belt
@plutonium
Aug 27, 2007
51,844
8,402
www.bbc.com

Microsoft Copilot+ Recall feature 'privacy nightmare'

The ICO wants to know the safeguards around Recall, which can take screengrabs of your screen every few seconds.
This can't be a good idea. As part of their Copilot+ AI shit, it will take screenshots every few seconds and supposedly hackers would need physical access to your computer to see them. It's bad enough with Microsoft updates using way too much CPU and harddisk resources. Your computer will likely be slowed down if it's taking screenshots every few seconds. Most people are too dumb and leave all the default settings as is.

This is as bad as giving the Amazon delivery guy full access to your home where he's only there to delivery Amazon packages.
 
So, it will see what I fap to, but not me fapping in action? That's okay if it provides good suggestions in adds
 
Let's get this feature for more Sherdoggers instead of Redditors. This way the AI will be trained to be a based alpha algorithm that bangs Nvidia dimes, rather than a confused incel Reddit mod

<{UberTS}>
 
