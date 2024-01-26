micromanagers

Yeah they can be annoying, especially if you are way more experienced amd knowledgeable than them.



I have only had a couple but I started to go to them with every little thing and ask how they wanted it done (to the point of retardation) and also continually ask them extremely in depth or complicated questions/answers, interrupting them as often as I could.

Pretty soon they get sick of you and either figure out why you are doing it or just steer clear of you because you cause them too much inconvenience.



Then I got left alone.



Being competent helps as well lol.