micromanagers

They suck! the worst type of manager. They think they are perfect and everyone else around them is dumb and can't do it themselves.


So what are so pros and cons of managers/supervisors in your experiences? what kind of manager do you prefer and what kind of manager would you be? Maybe you have been or are one share some experiences..
 
I hate them. As a manager, I manage the way I like to be managed. Let people do the jobs you pay them to do. Be there for support when they need it. Slap their hand if they fuck up.
 
Yeah they can be annoying, especially if you are way more experienced amd knowledgeable than them.

I have only had a couple but I started to go to them with every little thing and ask how they wanted it done (to the point of retardation) and also continually ask them extremely in depth or complicated questions/answers, interrupting them as often as I could.
Pretty soon they get sick of you and either figure out why you are doing it or just steer clear of you because you cause them too much inconvenience.

Then I got left alone.

Being competent helps as well lol.
 
Big issue of course is whether they do actually know what they are doing or not.

Nothing worse than being micro managed by someone who keeps fucking up and looking for others to blame.

Makes me glad I'v been self employed for a decade, selling photography prints basically answering to nobody and mostly not having to deal with others messing me around.
 
I was a manager, now I am a director and have a wide range of cross functional teams reporting to me.

I don't micro-manage people that know what they are doing. I give them background information, the goal, what the impact of this is, when it needs to be completed by, a list of recourses, and tell them to let me know if they need additional help.

The folks that I have to micro-manage are not going to be working for me long, or they are new to our organization or their role.
 
