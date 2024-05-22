Mickey Gall is back

GallGOAT is coming
 
For context, Mickey has 3 wins in the last 8 years. Bet the house on Hafez.

In some respects, I feel bad for Mickey. He never belonged in the UFC in the first place, but the company needed a noob/can to fight CM Punk. After that "win," he was thrust into a position he simply wasn't ready for. It's possible he could have turned out to be a decent fighter, but he was never given the opportunity to develop organically.
 
laleggenda27 said:
Nah, you don't really feel bad for Mickey.
 
Oh Mickey, you're so fine
You're so fine, you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey
Oh Mickey, you're so fine
You're so fine, you blow my mind, hey Mickey, hey Mickey
 
Say what you want about Punk being shite as a fighter but he's gonna end up being the most memorable win of Gall's career.
 
Mickey is Diego Sanchez' biggest win on his record.
 
