Mickey Gall is back

For context, Mickey has 3 wins in the last 8 years. Bet the house on Hafez.



In some respects, I feel bad for Mickey. He never belonged in the UFC in the first place, but the company needed a noob/can to fight CM Punk. After that "win," he was thrust into a position he simply wasn't ready for. It's possible he could have turned out to be a decent fighter, but he was never given the opportunity to develop organically.