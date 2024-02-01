KnockoutsGalore
Man who had affair with Jennifer Crumbley testifies about her son's school shooting
A man who Jennifer Crumbley had an affair with leading up to the shooting was on the stand Wednesday.
Trial is in full swing after her son was found guilty and sentenced to life without. The jury has now heard from the Horse Trainer, School Counselor, and Jennifer's extramarital affair. Most are pointing to the fact that she was an aloof mom who liked to point the blame at everyone but herself. In the nation's first trial of parents being charged for their actions leading up to a school shooting, how do you think this is going to go?