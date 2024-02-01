pv3Hpv3p said: Jesus... they had a meeting with school officials HOURS before the shooting?



And after showing disturbing evidence of the kids mental issues they still refused to address anything... choosing to leave him in school...



If any parent is going to be found partially responsible for their kids actions, it sounds like these two clowns are perfect candidates.

There's a lot of blame to go around here, for sure. But most of it seems to fall squarely on the parents. They disregarded his claims that he needed therapy, instead opting to buy him a gun and take him to the shooting range for "bonding time". Then, they stored the gun in an unlocked chifforobe with the ammunition not far away, and clearly known by the child. They neglected to tell the school they had recently purchased a gun for the shooter, even after he was found to have been looking up bullets in class and on the day of the shooting. Had they disclosed any of this, the school would've had reason to search his backpack. And, to your point, they saw the picture he drew, had a meeting, and REFUSED to take him home, telling the school they had to let him back in class and they would look into therapy 'later'.They are going to be found guilty and it is going to set a precedent for bad parents to be held accountable when their bad parenting results in the loss of life that could've otherwise been avoided.