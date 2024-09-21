Fox by the Sea
In a strange clip, Michele Obama is seen at Costco selling a new kind of soft drink which she calls "healthier". what do you think sherbros? is this below the image of a former first lady?
"Weeks after sparkling at the Democratic National Convention, former First Lady Michelle Obama was spotted in a Costco hocking her new soda brand.A now-viral TikTok captured former first lady Michelle Obama touting her new healthy beverage business, Plezi Nutrition, at a Costco in Livermore, California, Tuesday while a crowd of customers surrounded her.
While holding a box of Plezi, Obama can be heard telling a crowd: “This is healthy! This is a healthy drink.” She stood in front of a green Plezi-branded cart that boasted free samples. The Independent has emailed a representative for Plezi for more information about Obama’s Costco stop.
The company’s website states that the drinks serve as a “worry-free alternative” to sugary drinks amid the country’s “nutrition-related health crisis.”
“It’s got less sugar, less sweetness, and more nutrients like fiber and potassium than you’ll find in many drinks out there,” the site states.
Many TikTok users commented that they were upset they missed seeing Michelle Obama, at a Costco of all places.
“This is my Costco and I wanna cry now,” one commenter said. Another remarked: “I would have thought I was hallucinating.”“Damn, I never thought I would miss living in Livermore until now,” yet another wrote."
