Michel Pereira vs Roman Dolidze set for UFC Louisville on June 8

Who wins?

I favor Pereira (especially standing) but you can never count out the finishing ability of Dolidze
 
Notable absence of Dolidze on Cheyanne's instagram. Is he even the baby daddy?
 
Immovable object vs an unstoppable force.

Dolidze should struggle with the movement and power more than he did against Imavov here but he might be durable enough to survive and unlike Imavov Pereira's grappling isn't as proven... I think Pereira lands heavy and often here and if he can't finish it he should have the skills to go on cruise control picking shots at range like he did against WW's using his footwork to stay safe but I'm extremely interested to see how any grappling will go against somebody Pereira won't just be able to out muscle since Dolidze may be slow as possible but he's extremely strong.

Pereira by decision
 
Michel Pereira fastly becoming the best Pereira
 
That’s a quick turnaround for Michel. He’s ranked 13, and Roman 11.

It’s a good fight all the way around.

War Michel.

1715286563670.gif
 
BoxerMaurits said:
They’re “teammates” right? Those guys don’t care, lol:

View attachment 1043036
View attachment 1043037
Click to expand...
At the end of the day.. There can be only one.

I respect teammates that fight, if they have to. It’s not something they look forward to I imagine.

But if you’re friends beforehand, and professionals. You put that aside for a very short time. No controversy, and may the better fighter win.

And you come out of the fight with even more respect, and may even be closer friends. It’s not personal.
 
Dolidze showed he can’t actually strike at all so I’ll never pick him again.
 
