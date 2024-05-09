Immovable object vs an unstoppable force.



Dolidze should struggle with the movement and power more than he did against Imavov here but he might be durable enough to survive and unlike Imavov Pereira's grappling isn't as proven... I think Pereira lands heavy and often here and if he can't finish it he should have the skills to go on cruise control picking shots at range like he did against WW's using his footwork to stay safe but I'm extremely interested to see how any grappling will go against somebody Pereira won't just be able to out muscle since Dolidze may be slow as possible but he's extremely strong.



Pereira by decision