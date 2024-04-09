News Michel Pereira vs Ihor Potieira set for UFC 301

Who wins?

  • Michel Pereira

    Votes: 6 100.0%

  • Ihor Potieira

    Votes: 0 0.0%
  • Total voters
    6
Wow, Ihor goes from facing Shara 'Bullet' to fighting Michel Pereira...

... why aren't they wanting to have Michel fight higher at this point?
 
Yeah that's less of a fight and more of an execution
 
Siver! said:
Wow, Ihor goes from facing Shara 'Bullet' to fighting Michel Pereira...

... why aren't they wanting to have Michel fight higher at this point?
Click to expand...

Yeah Pereira is on a 7 fight win streak (5 of them at welterweight though) and to be fighting a guy like Potieira is a joke lol. I guess they wanted to keep him on the 301 card and Potieira is the best option they could find on relatively short notice.
 
Banger...

But wait.............

What does that mean for Shara? Is he injured? Or getting another opponent?
 
Knowing the UFC, they're going to give Shara a real bottom-of-the-barrel opponent now so he can get a highlight reel finish. Ihor isn't great but was still a suitable test after his last win.
 
svmr_db said:
Yeah Pereira is on a 7 fight win streak (5 of them at welterweight though) and to be fighting a guy like Potieira is a joke lol. I guess they wanted to keep him on the 301 card and Potieira is the best option they could find on relatively short notice.
Click to expand...

I guess Ihor is game and will actually fight Pereira, but the initial booking was also wide of the mark with Muradov - eh, hopefully he gets a big next time out!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-308
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
JudoThrowFiasco
JudoThrowFiasco
JkMMA
Ufc 301 prediction?
2
Replies
25
Views
1K
Hdfi
H
markys00
News Alex Pereira reportedly has a deal in place to fight at UFC 301 if he emerges unscathed from UFC 300
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
dildos
dildos
JoeRowe
Forecasting UFC 301-306
Replies
8
Views
465
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
JoeRowe
Matchmaking for UFC 301
Replies
7
Views
460
CieloLuce
CieloLuce

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,235,559
Messages
55,367,902
Members
174,753
Latest member
joshharper

Share this page

Back
Top