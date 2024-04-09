Yeah Pereira is on a 7 fight win streak (5 of them at welterweight though) and to be fighting a guy like Potieira is a joke lol. I guess they wanted to keep him on the 301 card and Potieira is the best option they could find on relatively short notice.
Yeah Pereira is on a 7 fight win streak (5 of them at welterweight though) and to be fighting a guy like Potieira is a joke lol. I guess they wanted to keep him on the 301 card and Potieira is the best option they could find on relatively short notice.