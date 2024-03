ryun253 said: what mistakes did he make? using his face as defense? haha, hopefully this fight isn't a let down Click to expand...

He did a Kung Fu form in the Octagon when they were calling out his name.Tried to pitch it as Kung Fu Vs Karate. I thought he was going to get fucked up when I saw that.I think he can win if he’s been to an MMA striking coach. Also MVP is the type to spring in to the clinch and over commit. Holland owes it to himself to trip him down if MVP does that.